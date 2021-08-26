Every prep football team opening its season this weekend has to concern itself with soaring temperatures and, unfortunately, soaring COVID-19 numbers across the state. But South Charleston has a couple more worries when it kicks off its schedule Friday.
The Black Eagles make the long trek up Interstate 79 to play at Pony Lewis Field in Morgantown, where they will run into the Mohigans’ wing-T attack, an offense that’s seen less frequently with the advent of spread offenses in West Virginia.
SC coach Donnie Mays had no hesitations when it came to starting his season against one of the state’s most recognizable Class AAA programs — and one that’s captured five state championships.
“It’s a big game,” Mays said, “and we’ve not backed down from big games ever. We always want to play big games in our conference as much as we can. We’ve had [Kentucky power] Johnson Central on our schedule early in the year.
“It’s a good measuring stick to see where you are against a team of that caliber. Morgantown’s a great program with a lot of success, and it’s a great venue. We’re anticipating it. We’re excited about it. It’s the first time for a lot of these kids playing in front of a large crowd.”
South Charleston played just six games last season, going 6-0 and being declared AAA champion when it was the only school with COVID numbers still eligible to compete by the time the state semifinals rolled around. Morgantown went 3-3, just missing the postseason as it finished 17th in the final ratings, where the top 16 teams qualify. The Mohigans trailed No. 16 John Marshall 6.89-6.83 for the last spot.
The Mohigans lost 21 seniors off that squad, and will be breaking in several new skill-position players, including quarterback, where sophomore Maddox Bowers appears to be the starter. He is the son of former Morgantown coach John Bowers. Junior Davon Eldridge (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) is one of the team’s top running backs, but the Mohigans may try as many as 10 players in the backfield as they sort out their offense. Jarrett Lawrence, James Hoskins and Caleb Nutter were the top runners in a preseason scrimmage at Capital.
“They look a lot like Cabell Midland,” Mays said of the Mohigans on offense, “but they spend a lot more time with the veer and belly option. They’re very physical in that aspect, like Cabell Midland and Spring Valley. They’re probably more similar to Spring Valley because they can line up in the spread or line up in wing-T stuff — a lot of the same stuff out of both sets.
“It’s a little more dynamic as far as being able to go to spread or wing-T than someone just running a straight wing-T. But it’s still a challenge.”
SC brings back its starting QB, All-Stater Trey Dunn, a junior who threw for 23 touchdowns in six games last season. He has several experienced receivers in Jah’Den Estep, Mondrell Dean and Wayne Harris. Sophomore Amellio Miller, the backup running back a year ago, steps into a starting role after averaging 7.7 yards per carry as a freshman.
Morgantown coach Sean Biser is familiar with the type of offense the Black Eagles operate.
“We’ve played spread offenses,” Biser said, “that use [the run-pass option] and run zone and counter and a lot of zone read stuff. So my teams in the past have faced teams like that, and it’s not new, but they definitely have the talent to run it, and run it really well.”
Biser felt like his team improved from its first scrimmage (versus Capital) to its second (Preston), but noted that it was against a “different type of competition.”
“We improved on the little things we were working on,” Biser said, “but we’re definitely not where we want to be yet, or where we need to be. Of course, you talk to any coach and they’ll tell you they’re not ready for Week 1, anyway. There are definitely things to improve on, even now in practice. We’re hopeful everything gets installed and we’re ready to go.”
The two teams have met just twice, but never in the regular season. They split playoff games in 2005 and 2008.