Kanawha Valley schools South Charleston (Class AAA) and Sissonville (AA) remained atop the Secondary School Activities Commission prep football playoff ratings that were released Tuesday. Each sports a 4-0 record.
South Charleston plays at Riverside on Friday and Sissonville hosts St. Albans on Thursday as they attempt to lock up high seeds heading into the postseason. There are only two weeks remaining in the regular season, and the top 16 teams in each class qualify for the playoffs.
Behind SC in Class AAA, the top five is rounded out by Cabell Midland, Martinsburg, Musselman and Wheeling Park. Spring Valley is sixth, Parkersburg ninth, George Washington 10th and Hurricane 14th.
In Class AA, Bluefield is second to Sissonville and is trailed by Frankfort, Oak Glen and Liberty Raleigh in the top five. Poca is 10th and Herbert Hoover 20th.
Unbeaten Doddridge County (5-0) still stands No. 1 in Class A, with Greenbrier West, Tug Valley, Williamstown and St. Marys completing the top five. Buffalo is tied for seventh and Tolsia is tied for 11th. Doddridge hosts Hoover on Friday.