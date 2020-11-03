Kanawha Valley schools South Charleston and Sissonville remained No. 1 in their respective classes when the Secondary School Activities Commission released its latest football playoff ratings lists on Tuesday.
This coming weekend marks the end of the regular season. The top 16 teams in each class advance to postseason play.
The Black Eagles (5-0) sit atop Class AAA as one of just two unbeatens in the division along with No. 2 Cabell Midland (4-0). The rest of the top five has Martinsburg third, Musselman fourth and Spring Valley fifth. George Washington is 11th and Hurricane 13th.
In Class AA, Sissonville (5-0) held onto the top spot and is trailed in the top five by Bluefield, Frankfort, Oak Glen and Liberty Raleigh (6-0), the only other unbeaten in AA. Poca is ninth and Herbert Hoover 18th.
Tug Valley (3-0), which hasn’t played since Oct. 6 due to high COVID-19 totals in Mingo County, is the new No. 1 in Class A. Greenbrier West is second, followed by St. Marys, Doddridge County and Midland Trail. Buffalo (5-1) is tied for sixth.