With their opponent barely able to find players who could walk, the young Scott Skyhawks made their stand.

A rash of cramping issues and five interceptions off sophomore quarterback Dane Hatfield proved far too much for Herbert Hoover to overcome as Scott scored the final 27 points in stunning the Huskies 34-19 Friday night in Falling Rock.

