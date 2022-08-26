With their opponent barely able to find players who could walk, the young Scott Skyhawks made their stand.
A rash of cramping issues and five interceptions off sophomore quarterback Dane Hatfield proved far too much for Herbert Hoover to overcome as Scott scored the final 27 points in stunning the Huskies 34-19 Friday night in Falling Rock.
It was the first regular-season loss for Hoover since a 24-22 defeat at Moorefield on Oct. 23, 2020, a string of 13 games.
Last season, Scott gave the Huskies their toughest regular-season battle in the season opener before falling 24-9 in Madison. This time around, riding a team full of sophomores, the Skyhawks turned the tables.
“It feels pretty good to prove a few media people wrong,” Scott coach Jeremy Dolin said. “We’re a little bit better than people give us credit for.”
That credit will likely start to come thanks a ball-hawking defensive effort and a late-arriving but eventually effective offense.
The Skyhawks victimized Hatfield, a sophomore who was a second-team Class AA All-State selection a year ago, and nobody did it more than Scott sophomore Isaiah Bush, who came up with three interceptions and returned two for touchdowns, including a 54-yarder with 5:46 remaining to put the finishing touches on the win. Bush also caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Frye.
“Dane is a great quarterback, it was just I could read it really well,” Bush said. “All three of them were on the same kind of play. They were all on [out routes].”
Hatfield connected on just 8 of 22 passes. Still, Hoover held a 19-6 lead early in the third quarter.
That’s when Scott’s offense, which had just one first down until the final drive of the first half, finally woke up. After Hoover spent the first half committing to Scott sophomore back Carson Brinegar on a jet sweep, Frye faked the handoff and sprinted untouched up the middle 60 yards to the end zone, and a 2-point conversion got Scott to within five at 19-14.
After Bush’s second interception and a subsequent return of 62 yards to the Huskies’ 13-yard line, Hoover came up with a goal-line stand to protect the lead.
But that’s when cramping became an issue as a Hoover player limped off seemingly after every play. With the Huskies depleting by the minute, the Skyhawks came alive.
“Whatever reason, we don’t take care of ourselves during the week, we’re not doing the right things there — we took a go-kart to the Daytona 500 and it got us,” Hoover coach Joey Fields said. “We had 16 cramps/injuries and they had two guys cramp up.
“We’ve got to understand that we’re now the team that people want to beat, and that’s a good thing. We’ve got to realize who we are and we’ve got to do that Monday through Thursday so we don’t get in a situation like this again.”
Bush, who returned a pick 60 yards for Scott’s only first-half score, gave the Skyhawks the lead for good with his 15-yard reception from Frye with 8:21 left. After a three-and-out, the Skyhawks went 52 yards in five plays with Brinegar tipping a pass to himself in the end zone on a fourth-and-10 from the Hoover 19.
That made the score 27-19 and with Hoover looking for a tying score, Bush stepped in front of his third Hatfield pass and raced 56 yards to the end zone to seal the deal. Brinegar and Conner Hughes accounted for the other two picks for Scott with Brinegar adding 52 yards on seven rushes and a team-high 87 yards on five receptions. Frye finished 11 for 26 for 162 yards with two touchdowns and Scott didn’t turn the ball over.
Hatfield threw for 172 yards and rushed for 64 with Rocco Frye leading all ball carriers with 91 yards on 16 totes for the Huskies.