WEST MADISON — Scott High came into its Friday night tilt with visiting Sissonville with a game plan — and it worked.
The Skyhawks (3-0) remained undefeated as they took down winless Sissonville 67-20 in a Cardinal Conference clash.
“Of course, you don’t want to get your guys injured in a game like this and you think about that,” said Scott Coach Jeremy Dolin after the lopsided win. “We know what an athlete number 7 [Sissonville quarterback Ethan Taylor] is and he can hurt you in multiple ways. The Wiseman kid [Jacob] is an excellent receiver and we had to play disciplined.”
Scott went up 14-0 in the first quarter thanks to an 18-yard TD strike to Jayden Sharps on a fourth-down play and, one possession later, Frye scored on a 2-yard keeper that was set up by a 30-yard connection to Brayden Clark inside the 10-yard line.
Scott lost standout receiver and defender Carson Brinegar in the first quarter after he had suffered an ankle bruise in last week’s win over Wayne and tweaked the injury again on Friday.
In a contest that took three hours to complete, Sissonville had no answer for the Scott signal-caller as Frye found Isaiah Bush on a slant pattern good for a 21-yard score and Scott was up 20-0 with 4:48 to go in the second frame.
Sissonville did find paydirt before the half when Taylor found Jacob Wiseman on a scoring strike but Scott led 48-8 at the half.
Scott kicked off the second half in dazzling fashion when, on its second possession, Bush took the handoff and went to the strong side of the Indians defense and dashed 81 yards for a TD down the sideline.
Sissonville showed signs of life and on its next series put together a 64-yard drive that was capped off by another connection from Taylor to Wiseman good for a 26-yard TD strike and Scott led 55-14 with 6:14 to go in the third quarter.
“We were happy to get a lot of kids some varsity time in tonight at home in front of a good crowd,” said Dolin. “That always pays dividends down the road in terms of depth and experience.”
David Fennessy got in on the scoring late for Scott with a 4-yard run with 4:21 to go.
A seven-win Class AA playoff team in 2021, Dolin said that his squad isn’t looking beyond the game in front of the Skyhawks in Point Pleasant next week.
“We’ll game-plan for next week as we always do and focus on our next opponent,” he said. “Our focus will be on Point Pleasant. They do a lot of things well and they’ll be a tough opponent.”