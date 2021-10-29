MADISON — Friday’s matchup between Winfield and Scott, tied for No. 15 in the Class AA playoff ratings, got off to a slow start but Scott came away with a historic home win 28-10 to most likely earn a playoff berth on senior night.
The Skyhawks (6-3) scored 21 unanswered fourth-quarter points to down the Generals (5-4). It was Scott’s first victory over Winfield since 1998.
Scott coach Jeremy Dolin talked about what he told his team at halftime.
“Just not giving up and playing as hard as we could,” Dolin said. “A lot of those boys are seniors, those 12 of them. We told them ‘Hey this is your last chance.’ We left a lot of points on the field, I felt like, in the first half.
“The defense played really great all night. Even the points [Winfield] got in the first half, we kind of gave them to them. I felt like we played overall a pretty good game.”
Scott outgained Winfield 383-206. Scott quarterback Matt Frye was 7 for 11 passing for 179 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Cooper Martin rushed 24 times for 154 yards and a touchdown and running back Landon Stone rushed 10 times for 48 yards.
Stone also had three receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown catch. Jayden Sharps caught two passes for 31 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Preston Cooper caught one pass for 23 yards and a touchdown.
Winfield quarterback Brycen Brown completed 7 of 21 passes for 78 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Kicker Mor Ilderton was 0 for 3 in field goal attempts. Receiver Carter Perry caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown.
Neither team scored in the first quarter as Scott ate about eight minutes of clock with a 14-play, 74-yard drive that took the Skyhawks to the Winfield 1-yard line, where the Generals got the goal-line stand.
As the first quarter wound down, Winfield had a third-and-goal from the 7 but Scott got the stop and forced the Generals to attempt a field goal. The kick was no good and the first quarter went scoreless.
In Scott’s first possession of the second quarter, the Skyhawks put together a five-play, 54-yard drive capped by a 22-yard pass from Frye to Sharps for the game’s first touchdown.
Late in the second quarter, Winfield got its first points of the game with a safety. On fourth and 25 from their 5, the Skyhawks attempted to punt from the end zone but the snap was low and Martin — who is also Scott’s punter — had to fall on it for a safety. Winfield then returned the ensuing kick to the Scott 21, which set up Brown’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Perry a few plays later. Winfield completed the 2-point conversion and took a 10-7 lead into halftime.
The third quarter went scoreless and Winfield still had a 10-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Frye found Stone for a 78-yard touchdown pass to put the Skyhawks up 15-10 after the 2-point conversion by Stone.
Winfield then ran two plays on offense before Brown threw an interception to Kevin Neal and the Skyhawks took over at their own 44. Scott then put together an 11-play, 54-yard drive capped by Fry’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Cooper to make the score 21-10 with four minutes left in the game.
Winfield turned the ball over on downs in its next possession and Martin capped the victory with a 27-yard touchdown run to give the Skyhawks their final points.
“We knew what was at stake tonight,” Dolin said. “It was a good team win. We have to go to Nitro to finish business.”