Sophomore quarterback Klay Matthews ran for three touchdowns Saturday afternoon as Scott earned a 38-20 prep football victory against Madonna. It marked the 100th career coaching win for the Skyhawks’ Shane Griffith, the program’s all-time leader in victories.
The Skyhawks (1-1) ran for more than 400 yards, led by Matthews, fullback Michael Clay and tailback Cooper Martin. Dane Messer picked off two passes for the Scott defense.
For the Blue Dons (1-1), quarterback Santino Arlia threw three touchdown strikes.
Friday’s games
Greenbrier West 49, Westside 26: Noah Brown carried 17 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns to pace the Cavaliers (2-0). Marcus Adkins, Kadin Parker and Cole McClung added scoring runs for West.
The Renegades (1-1) received touchdown runs from Daniel Reed and Blake Goode. Jaxon Cogar threw for 139 yards and a score.
Sherman 40, Richwood 27: C.J. Winnell ran 23 times for 204 yards and four touchdowns and Colby Buzzard added 83 yards rushing and 213 yards in kickoff and punt returns for the Tide (1-1), scoring on a kickoff return.