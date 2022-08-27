Scott sophomore Isaiah Bush said learning to play in the secondary has been tough, and making his defensive debut at Herbert Hoover on Friday, he was still settling in a bit.
Lord help the rest of the Cardinal Conference if and when he gets comfortable.
Bush set the bar high for himself in his first game as a defensive player, picking off All-State quarterback Dane Hatfield three times, returning two for touchdowns and adding a receiving touchdown for good measure in the Skyhawks’ 34-19 victory.
All told, Bush piled up 168 return yards, taking his third theft all the way to the Hoover 13-yard line. Yet, despite the relative inexperience and some growing pains along the way, Bush isn’t lacking for confidence.
“It’s been kind of a struggle, but I’m just glad that it all worked out and it helped me prove that I’m one of the best corners in the state,” Bush said.
Though the season is just a game old, it would be tough to argue so far. The decision to put Bush in the secondary now looks genius, but Scott coach Jeremy Dolin said after some offseason scrimmage work, it was a no-brainer.
“We went and played 7-on-7 in June down at Chapmanville and we were playing Logan and we put him up man-to-man against Aidan Slack, he’s one of the best receivers in the conference,” Dolin explained. “[Bush] was physical with him, he handled him, he shut him down during that time so we knew at that point, he’s got to play defense.”
Since then, it’s been a crash course in secondary play, one that Bush said tested him through the rest of the summer.
“It’s been a lot of studying, working on hip movement because, honestly, I’m not the most fleet of foot,” Bush said. “I’m fast with the ball in my hands but I’m not fast through the ball and I’ve been working on that a lot.”
Bush’s work has been just a small part of an overall refocusing of the program under Dolin, now in his second season. Prior to last year, the Skyhawks hadn’t had a winning season since 2014, going 13-45 over the following six seasons. That changed last year as Scott made the Class AA playoffs, finishing 7-4 and bowing out to Robert C. Byrd in the first round.
Already this season, Scott has sent a shot across the bow of the Cardinal Conference despite being extremely young. Only five players on Scott’s 45-man roster are seniors, with 14 sophomores and 15 freshmen.
That sophomore class, one to which Bush belongs, could be a special one. Also included is running back Carson Brinegar, who had 139 combined receiving and rushing yards as well as an interception on Friday, fellow backs Kyle Fox and David Fennessy and wideout Brayden Clark.
Perhaps it’s a small case of too young to know any better, but Bush believes the big start for himself and Skyhawks was just that — the start. He said the hope is that much bigger things lie ahead for the program, both this season and beyond.
“We’re the super sophomores, you know? That’s what we like to call ourselves,” Bush said. “I think [Friday’s win] sets the stage for the rest of the season. This is what we want to happen the entire season. We want to go undefeated like Hoover did [in 2021]. We want to win the state championship and that’s been the goal from the beginning of the season. We’ve been out here since November lifting, getting ready for the season. It’s been a lot of time and effort and I’m glad it’s paying off.”