Christian Cooper scored on a 2-yard run with 18 seconds left in the game Friday night as playoff-bound Scott escaped with a 21-18 prep football win at Nitro.
The Wildcats (2-8) had gone ahead 18-15 with 2:34 remaining when Trevor Lowe connected with Kolton Painter on a 41-yard scoring pass.
Scott (7-3), which was only 2-7 last season, hadn’t made the playoffs since 2014.
The Skyhawks also got touchdowns from Landon Stone on a 2-yard run and Preston Cooper on a 3-yard pass from Matt Frye.
Lowe, in his second game back at quarterback after missing six games with an injury, threw for three touchdowns for Nitro — finding Caden Hill with a 16-yarder in the second quarter and Bryce Myers on a 31-yarder in the third quarter, in addition to his late hookup with Painter.
Frye was 14 of 24 passing for 131 yards and Cooper Martin ran 19 times for 117 yards for Scott.
Roane County 58, Sissonville 40: Briar Begler ran for 233 yards and six touchdowns and Skyler Delk added 115 yards and two scores as the host Raiders got ready for the Class AA playoffs by winning a shootout.
Both Begler and Delk have gone over 1,000 yards rushing this season for Roane (8-2), which will compete in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
For the Indians (2-8), Ethan Taylor threw for three touchdowns, finding Jake Wiseman twice and Brayden Perdue once for scores. Cameron Arbogast rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and Dylan Lucas added a rushing score with 45 yards on the ground.
“We played our seniors pretty much the entire game,’’ said Sissonville coach Chad Lovejoy. “This was their last night, and I’m so proud of them going out and doing the very best that they could.’’
Chapmanville 40, Man 28: Brody Dalton threw for two touchdowns and carried 18 times for 126 yards and two more scores to lift the host Tigers (4-6) to victory.
Kohl Farmer added 111 yards and one TD on 17 carries for Chapmanville.
For the Hillbillies (4-5), Jordan Adams had scoring runs of 46 and 4 yards and quarterback Israel Canterbury had a short touchdown run and connected with Justin Grimmett for a 70-yard TD pass.
Tug Valley 42, Van 20: Tanner Kirk carried 18 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns and the Panthers returned two interceptions for scores.
Ashton Davis brought back an interception 42 yards for a touchdown, and Dakota Ooten had a 38-yard pick six for Tug. Tanner Urconis added a 70-yard touchdown return of a kickoff.
For the Bulldogs, Joseph Stewart ran 19 times for 103 yards and a TD.