South Charleston’s Zeiqui Lawton and Spring Valley’s Wyatt Milum were recently named to Sports Illustrated’s watch list for its All-American prep football team for 2020.
They were the only West Virginia prep players on the list that includes more than 1,000 names across the United States. Isaiah Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback who played at Bluefield, is also on the list but has moved to California.
Lawton, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound senior defensive end, has not made a college commitment. His “schools of interest” listed by SI are West Virginia, Boise State, Cincinnati, Illinois and Oregon.
The SI release had this to say about Lawton:
“Frame: Thick frame with a powerful chest and good arm definition. Low-cut trunk with big thighs and hips.
“Athleticism: Posted a 33.5-inch vertical jump last spring. Better linear athleticism than lateral agility and quick change of direction ability. Very good play strength and point of attack power. Comfortable setting edges and stacking with good punch extension. Good linear closing ability to finish on ball.
“Instincts: Quick to find ball post-snap and good eyes to see through traffic. Punches with strength and lockout, peak and react. he can quickly shed with power when needed. Alert to surf laterally across the line to squeeze to the ball. Attempts to rip to run after clearing his hips through blockers. Plays with impressive physicality, toughness, and effort.
“Polish: Mainly plays on the edge from a 2-point stance. Also has lined up as nose in goal-line packages. Appears to have a solid pass-rush plan with a varied toolbox. Has displayed a long-arm stab with good hand-placement accuracy, as well as a swim, chop, grab-and-snatch, and a stutter-and-go among pass-rush moves. Will try to gator tackle when possible upon his finishing on passers. He is tight in the hips and has some problems cornering cleanly, evidenced by his requiring of an extra step to flatten.
“Bottom Line: Although he’s listed as a defensive end, Lawton’s skill set is of a classic stand-up edge/on-ball linebacker. Lawton could have some issues if asked to play in space in coverage, but he has good play strength and toughness to set an edge in the run game, and he can put together a diverse plan as a pass-rusher. He projects best on the ball as a Stud-type ’backer in a defense with a 3-4 or 3-3-5 base alignment.”
Milum, a 6-7, 285-pound senior tackle, has committed to West Virginia University. In its release, SI wrote the following about Milum:
“Frame: Prototype size with room to add some serious weight in college. Has long arms with evenly distributed weight.
“Athleticism: Kick step shows light feet. Plays with his hips underneath him along with quick choppy steps. He redirects well in open spaces as well. Brute more than an athlete, but has top-end traits on the line.
“Instincts: Shows a knowledge of play scheme and design based off of body placement during blocks. He also seems technical in terms of footwork and hand placement. He can be a bit of a leaner in the run game.
“Polish: The leaning in the run game will need to be cleaned up quickly upon arrival, and he is clean enough in the hips to do so. Has played right tackle in high school and will likely remain there in college.
“Bottom Line: Yep, this is exactly what a West Virginia tackle looks like. Milum is just downright nasty at the point of attack with the length to keep you from the passer. He’s been well-coached in his pass set despite rarely having to do so.”
Milum is one of eight players committed to WVU on the list.