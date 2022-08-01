High school football is officially back.
Monday marked the start of the 2022 high school football season in West Virginia as teams across the state held their first practice.
George Washington High School got right into it with a two-a-day up on the Hill at Steve Edwards Sr. Field.
The Patriots, who went 8-4 and made it to the Class AAA quarterfinals in last year’s state playoffs, started their first practice at 9 a.m. and went until about 11 a.m., then they practiced from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
GW broke into position groups and ran noncontact drills for the final hour of practice. The Patriots won’t pad up until Friday and won’t start full-contact drills until Tuesday of next week.
Longtime GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. oversaw the practice but let his assistant and position coaches run most of the drills.
Edwards liked what he saw after the first practice session of the day.
“It was a good start,” he said. “The kids got off to a good start. Everybody was on time, everything went like it was supposed to and the attitude was good.”
With a later than usual three-week live period, the Patriots had organized team activities for the first week of July and Edwards said that changed the coaching staff’s approach to the start of the season.
“Being able to work a little bit in the summer, we started today a little faster than we have in the past and we’ve taken a different approach as a coaching staff,” Edwards said. “We were a little bit more prepared for the first day than usual too.”
Edwards likes his team’s approach so far and he wants to keep it that way.
“It’s the first day and everybody is happy, and they’ll get a little bit more tired the next day,” he said. “Hopefully I don’t get to the point where everybody is just trying to survive. The kids seem in good spirits and I want to keep it that way. Our goal for this week is to keep the attitude solid.”
GW junior quarterback Abe Fenwick is excited to get after it.
“It’s exciting, everybody coming back, getting everybody back together, see who all has made huge strides in the offseason,” Fenwick said. “It’s definitely exciting. We have to get everybody on the same page. Learn new calls, stuff like that. [I feel] pretty good. We’re picking stuff up fast. Linemen are doing good.”
From Monday until the Patriots’ first scrimmage on Aug. 12, it’s all about preparation before getting into the routine of the season.
“They’re going to get to the points to where they’re going to be excited to play somebody else,” Edwards said. “That’s the goal for us, getting ready for the first payday — and that’s the first scrimmage — and then going from there every Friday, you’re getting into the routine and you get a chance to cash a check.”
At South Charleston, the new-look Black Eagles had a single practice on Monday, but they put in work with conditioning drills in the heat to officially kick off their season.
South Charleston went 6-5 in 2021, losing to Cabell Midland in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs. Then head coach Donnie Mays departed to take the same job at Hurricane and the many Black Eagles transferred out as well.
New coach Carl Lee, a former NFL All-Pro, observed his first practice as head man at South Charleston.
“You spend about six weeks trying to get to this point. Once you get here, the enjoyment is now you know that sooner or later you got a game day coming up,” Lee said. “That’s what everybody practices for, that’s what you do it for.”
Senior linebacker Mari Lawton will likely be one of South Charleston’s leaders this season. He’s one of the Black Eagles’ few returning players, but that doesn’t make a difference to him.
“I’m really excited to get to work with the guys I’m playing with this season,” Lawton said. “Some things have changed, but we’re going to have to use what we have and put all of our talent together and go for it. The next guy has to step it up. When one leaves, that gives another guy an opportunity.”
Lee talked about his goals for practice as his team gets ready for a season that is quickly approaching.
“Getting everybody to buy in to the idea of we’ll do anything and everything we have to do to win,” Lee said. “If we consider that and somebody buys it, I think we’re in good shape.”