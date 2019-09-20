RED JACKET -- Mingo Central pulled away from Cardinal Conference foe Sissonville in the second half Friday night and cruised to a 33-14 win at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium.
After a slow first quarter that saw neither team put points on the board, the Miners finally struck paydirt midway through the second quarter when quarterback Daylin Goad powered into the end zone from 3 yards out on fourth-and-goal.
After the Miners (3-1) forced a punt on their next drive, they took over at their own 16-yard line with just over three minutes to play in the first half. They needed little time to find the end zone, as Goad found speedy receiver Drew Hatfield in the flat and he made two defenders miss and raced 44 yards for the score. Goad’s PAT was wide right, and the Miners took the 13-0 lead with 1:55 left in the half.
Sissonville (3-1) took over with 1:49 to go at its own 34-yard line and coach Marc Wilson decided to go to the air with quarterback Parker Shamblin.
Shamblin worked the Indians down the field after a couple of first-down strikes to Nicholas Haning and Patrick Murphy. With time winding out in the half, Shamblin was able to find Murphy open streaking down the sideline and the senior receiver took the ball in stride into the end zone, and Sissonville cut the Mingo Central lead to six at 13-7 with 26 seconds left in the half.
After Sissonville forced a three-and-out on the first Mingo Central drive in the second half, the Indians were looking to drive down the field and tie the game but Miner defensive back Isa Scales picked off a pass near midfield and returned it to the Sissonville 31. Mingo Central turned the turnover into points a few plays later as Goad barreled in to score from 12 yards out. The 2-point try was unsuccessful, but the Miners extended their lead to 19-7.
After a sack by Ryan DeBoard on third and long forced a Sissonville punt, Goad found Hatfield again for a beautiful 50-yard touchdown strike with 4:10 to go in the third. The 2-point try was no good but Mingo Central pushed its lead to 25-7.
Hatfield scored for the third time just after the start of the fourth quarter, catching a 20-yard strike from Goad in the back of the end zone with 11:10 to go. The 2-point try was good and the Miners took a 33-7 lead.
The Indians would add a late score when Shamblin found junior Dylan Griffith on a swing pass and he took it 22 yards for the touchdown. Wyatt Ervin split the uprights with the PAT and the lead was brought to the final score of 33-14.
Goad finished 12 for 24 passing for 312 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for Mingo. All three of Goad’s touchdowns went to Hatfield, who caught eight passes for 212 yards. Goad also added 20 carries for 108 yards and two scores on the ground to total 420 yards of total offense and five TDs while Cisco finished with 109 total yards, 81 on the ground and 28 through the air.
Shamblin finished 16 for 28 passing for 258 yards two TDs and one pick for the Indians. Murphy was Sissonville's leading receiver with four catches for 91 yards and a score while Haning had six catches for 88 yards and Griffith caught five passes for 66 yards and a score.
The Miners defense finished with five sacks and was led by DeBoard with three while freshman defensive end Kean Maynard led the team with six tackles, including three behind the line of scrimmage.
The Indians return home Friday to play Herbert Hoover in a 7:30 p.m. start at Joe Sawyer Field. Mingo Central is 7-1 all-time against Sissonville. The Miners host the 4-0 Poca Dots at 7 p.m. Friday.