In an opening-night battle between the Riverside Warriors and the visiting George Washington Patriots, both football teams put on a display of enthusiasm and eagerness for finally getting on the gridiron, and the Patriots came out on top 35-21 in a spirited midweek matchup at Warrior Field in Quincy.
The Patriots (1-0), coming off an 8-4 Class AAA playoff quarterfinal showing last season, used the skills and athleticism of their senior quarterback RT Alexander and extreme quickness of senior De’Anthony Wright to move a very versatile offense throughout the night.
“We were trying to mix it up and take what they gave us,” said Patriots coach Steve Edwards Jr., who enters his 25th year at the helm. “They played hard and we did too and we made some mistakes. If we hadn’t played as hard as we did we would have been in trouble.”
The Warriors opened the game with a shaky start, fumbling the ball away on their third play from scrimmage at their own 23-yard line. Alexander quickly completed three straight passes, finding Nathan Harper from 13 yards out to open the scoring at 7-0.
Riverside countered with a 17-play drive consuming 7:56 off the clock that was capped off by Jacob Wisen’s 5-yard scamper to even the score at 7-7. On the drive, the Warriors did not throw the ball, relying strictly on running plays around both ends by a host of tailbacks led by junior Andrew Baria and senior Mack Lusk.
However, in the second period, the George Washington offense came to life on the arm of Alexander and the speed of Wright. Wright reeled off runs of 37 and 48 yards, the latter a momentum-stealing touchdown. He finished the half with 112 yards on only four carries.
Alexander found a wide-open junior receiver Brody Thompson twice in the last 1:25 on nearly identical 20-yard touchdown passes to set the halftime score at 28-7.
The Warriors (0-1), who appear to be on the positive side of the rebuilding mode under third-year coach Alex Daugherty, seemed to muster more offense than was generated in last season’s 42-6 loss to the Patriots.
“We gotta find ways to get better. It falls on my shoulders but we cannot make the mistakes we made against a team like GW,” said Daugherty. “But it’s a bright future. I’m proud of the way the kids fought but we’re not satisfied with moral victories. We got a bunch of great kids but our execution is just a little off.”
The second half was played evenly as both defenses began to make stops and not give up the long plays. The Patriot defense was anchored by a 22-tackle performance from inside linebacker Michael Ray.
“He’s a really good football player and a coach’s player too. Good kid,” added Edwards.
The Warriors added two fourth-quarter touchdowns on a pass to Josh Arthur from quarterback Braxton Jones and a Jones 1-yard plunge.
For the Patriots, Alexander finished 10 of 18 for 161 yards while Wright rushed for an even 200 yards on 10 carries.
The Warriors’ Baria led his team’s efforts with 20 carries for 77 yards while teammate Lusk added 50 yards on 11 totes.