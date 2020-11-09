WEST MADISON — Citing health-related reasons, Shane Griffith has resigned as the head football coach at Scott High School, a member of the Cardinal Conference.
Griffith, in his second tenure as the Skyhawks coach, has the most wins in program history at the Boone County School with a 101-95 record over 18 seasons, including nine trips to the Class AA playoffs.
In 2007 while coaching his alma mater, Griffith’s Jordan Roberts-led Skyhawks squad finished with a 9-4 record after reaching the playoff semifinals. Roberts ran for a state-record 3,826 yards and 48 touchdowns as a senior out of Griffith’s wildcat offense. Roberts garnered the Kennedy Award that year as the state of West Virginia’s most outstanding player.
Griffith served as the head coach at nearby Class A Van High in 2017, when he coached the school’s all-time leading rusher, Brady Grant.
Griffith said complications with diabetes is the primary source of his departure. He took over the program again prior to the 2019 season.
“I can’t give the program what it needs anymore and it would be unfair for me to stay because of that,” Griffith said on Monday. “I believe the program is moving forward and I feel that the staff remaining is the right direction for the program. It’s a decision that I made over the past couple of months.”
He concluded, “I knew when I returned I was working on borrowed time. I wanted to create a vision and get people in place to pursue that vision. I believe they are there.”
Griffith held a meeting with his players and staff on Monday afternoon. Two assistant coaches also resigned.
Scott finished 2-6 in a COVID-19-challenged 2020 season and earned a Cardinal Conference win on Nov. 6 over Nitro. Scott’s other win came over Class A Madonna.