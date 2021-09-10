PARKERSBURG — With Parkersburg and Capital coming into Friday night’s contest winless on the season, both were hungry for a win.
Using a big performance from Bryson Singer, who rushed for over 200 yards and four touchdowns, the Big Reds picked up their first win 28-20 at Stadium Field.
“I thought they showed a heck of a lot of heart tonight,’’ said Big Reds coach Mike Byus.
“We’re more injury-riddled than I’ve ever seen in my entire career. We have guys playing positions that they haven’t practiced until maybe this week. We keep making adjustments to try to utilize hopefully what we’re pretty good at ... But overall just proud of the effort that we gave tonight.”
Moving from quarterback to running back during the second quarter, Singer gave Capital defenders a rough time, gaining 203 yards on 32 carries. Singer was also the team’s leading receiver with 46 yards on just two catches. Backup quarterback David Parsons completed 6 of 9 attempts for 72 yards.
The Cougars (0-3) reached the Big Reds’ 1-yard line in the first quarter as part of a 17-play, 80-yard drive, but only left three points on the scoreboard courtesy of a 20-yard Brayden Scott field goal, giving the visitors a 3-0 lead.
Midway through the Big Reds’ second drive, Parkersburg (1-2) switched to an I-formation, with Singer moving to running back and Parsons going under center. The Cougars’ defense had no answer for the change, with Singer rushing for 45 yards on the drive and ending with a 4-yard scoring gallop on fourth down to give Parkersburg a 7-3 lead.
Capital regained the lead after big plays by quarterback JacQai Long, causing problems with both his arm and legs. On third and long at midfield, Long found Elijah McDaniel wide open in the middle of the field for a big 42-yard passing play to put Capital deep in the PHS end. Capital scored on the next play when Long found Shawn James on the left side of the field for the easy 8-yard score to put Capital up 10-7.
However, Parsons founds Singer wide open near the Big Reds sideline for a long gain to the 5. Singer would score on a 2-yard run to give the hosts a 14-10 at halftime.
Capital went up 17-14 when Long hit Brayden Slack for a 13-yard touchdown, but Singer bounced back on the Big Reds next drive, cutting through the Capital defense with a 37-yard touchdown run to give the Big Reds the lead at 21-17. Capital’s Scott kicked a 32-yard field goal to make it a one-point game at 21-20.
Parkersburg extended its lead to 28-20 on a 7-yard Singer TD run with 6:46 left in the game. Capital tried to answer on a 12-play, 64-yard drive, reaching Parkersburg’s 9, but the Big Reds defense stood tall, forcing a turnover on downs.
Long was 14 of 25 for 188 yards and two TDs along with 47 rushing yards on 15 carries. Trenton Tiggle was the Cougars leading receiver with 53 yards on four catches.
Capital is 0-3 for the first time since opening in 1989.