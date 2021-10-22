Coming off a big win over state-ranked South Charleston last week, Riverside hoped to carry over the momentum as it hosted Parkersburg Friday night.
The Big Reds, though, used a big momentum boost early on in the game to springboard them to a 31-7 win. With the victory, Parkersburg improves to 3-5 and the Warriors are now 2-6.
On their first offensive possession, the Warriors ran the ball six straight times, accumulating 26 yards to their own 48-yard line.
Riverside then attempted its first pass, but Parkersburg’s Bryson Singer stepped in front of a slant for an interception. He returned it 33 yards to the Warriors 25, setting up great field position, and a huge momentum swing.
Four plays later, Singer tried to set up a screen pass but the Riverside defense had it covered. The Big Reds quarterback ran to the right side of the field, and then all the way back to the left side amid a heavy Warrior rush. Singer somehow found Carter King in the back of the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown pass on the improvised play, giving Parkersburg a 7-0 lead with 5:22 left in the first quarter.
Both Parkersburg coach Mike Byus and Singer were impressed with the scramble, but said it’s nothing out of the norm for the standout QB-receiver.
“That is the difference-maker in him,” Byus said. “When a play breaks down, it’s not dead with him. He is always trying to make a play. A lot of times it does pan out, and he never quits on a play.’’
“That is probably the best thing I am good at, scrambling when I need to,” Singer said. “That is kind of what I do. Originally I was supposed to sprint out to the right but they were there and I couldn’t go anywhere. I just turned ran around and hit my guy in the corner of the end zone.”
With momentum on the Big Reds’ side, things snowballed for the Warriors as Parkersburg scored 17 more points to lead 24-0 at halftime, and made it 31-0 early in the third quarter.
“Football is a game of momentum,” Riverside coach Alex Daughtery said. “We were having some success in the heavy package running the ball early. The interception Singer got in the first series was a big momentum swing.”
On the next Big Reds possession, Singer ran untouched up the middle of the field, scampering for a 66-yard touchdown run to give Parkersburg a 14-0 lead with 11:19 remaining in the second quarter. Later in the second quarter, the Big Reds hit another big run for a touchdown, this one coming from Xadrian Snodgrass. His 47-yarder upped the Parkersburg lead to 21-0 with 1:36 until halftime.
Riverside was forced to punt, but the snap went over the head of the punter, resulting in a 30-yard loss to its own 10 with just 22 seconds left. Parkersburg’s Casey Stanley boomed a 39-yard field with plenty of distance to spare on the last play of the half.
In the second half, Parkersburg continued to hit big plays in the ground game. Singer rushed for another touchdown, this one from 43 yards out to up the Big Reds lead to 31-0 in the third quarter.
Singer struggled through the air, throwing three interceptions and only passed for 65 yards, but more than made up for it by rushing for 174 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns. He also intercepted two passes on defense.
“Bryson has always been so versatile, and he showed that again tonight,” Byus said. “That is why a lot of the colleges like him because he can do so many different things.”
Riverside avoided the shutout on a 3-yard touchdown run by Jake Walker with 1:32 remaining in the game. The Big Reds defense stopped Riverside on 11 straight possessions before the late score. Parkersburg held the Warriors to 23 yards passing and intercepted three passes.
Andrew Baria led the Riverside ground attack, rushing for 92 yards on 21 carries. Walker added 34 yards on six attempts.