Workouts for the Sissonville High School football team were canceled for the rest of this week after an assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19.
The unnamed coach worked with a small group of players early last week, Kanawha County Schools communications director Briana Warner said in an email to the Gazette-Mail. All members of the team have been notified of the coach’s positive test.
“SHS will follow guidance from the CDC and Health Department as to when coaches and students can return while it also continues to follow all WVSSAC guidelines,” Warner wrote.
Sissonville was in Phase 2 of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission’s summer workout program. Under Phase 2 guidelines, coaches could meet with groups as large as 25 at a time, preferably outdoors, for as long as two hours per day. Social-distancing rules must be followed, hand sanitizer must be available and equipment must be cleaned before it changes hands. No sports-specific drills can be held in Phase 2.
That phase, scheduled for June 22-July 3, sets up the final phase from July 6-25, which will be the traditional three-week summer practice period.
Sissonville principal Ronald Reedy, athletic director Rich Skeen and football coach Marc Wilson all were contacted for comment. All referred questions to the KCS central office.