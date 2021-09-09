Sissonville and first-year coach Chad Lovejoy go from one extreme to the other this week as they prepare to host Cardinal Conference rival Scott at Joe Sawyers Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
Last week, the Indians (1-1) squared off with pass-happy Logan and fell 40-14. This week, it's the Skyhawks (1-1), who like to play keepaway by controlling the ball with a deliberate offense.
Herbert Hoover, expected to be one of the top teams in Class AA, only had five possessions during its opener at Scott, winning 24-9 despite running just 36 plays as the Skyhawks dominated the time of possession under first-year coach Jeremy Dolin.
"Scott has got a great new energy about them,'' Lovejoy said. "Their boys have bought into the program and Coach Dolin. The way they held Hoover to so few plays causes concern for us, because I'm not sure we have the firepower Hoover does. We had 40 plays when we got beat by Elkins last year in the playoffs, so I know how that feels. You've got to tip your hat to Scott.''
It's a complete change from the previous week for Sissonville, as Logan quarterback Jordan Hayes threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns as the Indians fell behind 40-0. Lovejoy said the Wildcats employed some of the same shotgun offense tactics used by Nitro in the 1990s when J.R. House played quarterback and Lovejoy was one of his receivers.
"It's a unique approach that we did at Nitro,'' Lovejoy said. "You use a deeper shotgun if you have a kid with the arm to do it. You're not going to get to him and not get much pressure on him, so we gambled and put more into coverage, and it didn't work. They literally made it a two-, three-man game with their wide receivers. They said, 'We're going to make you defend our two best players,' and we just couldn't do it.''
Lovejoy hopes senior fullback-defensive lineman Jacob Carter is able to play despite a hip injury. This comes after an opening win against Chapmanville when the Indians had to sit out 11 players with injuries or COVID/contact tracing issues.
"Personnel-wise, that's the only thing I'm worried about,'' Lovejoy said of Carter. "I think we're as prepared as we're going to be. They're a great team, and I think it's going to be a great game.''
n Capital (0-2) at Parkersburg (0-2): These two traditional state powers are in an unfamiliar position, with one of them nearly assured of going 0-3. Capital, which opened in 1989, has never had such a start to a season and it's only happened to the Big Reds three times in 125 years of football.
n St. Albans (1-1) at South Charleston (2-0): The Black Eagles have won 12 of the last 13 meetings with the Red Dragons, including a 56-7 triumph last year when Trey Dunn threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns. SC also intercepted five passes in that game.
n Riverside (0-2) at Spring Valley (1-1): The Warriors have dropped eight in a row to the Timberwolves, with their last victory in the series coming in 2005. Spring Valley has thrown an uncharacteristic 40 passes in its first two games.
n Nitro (0-2) at Herbert Hoover (2-0): The Wildcats have to wonder what's coming from Huskies freshman QB Dane Hatfield, who came into the season with the reputation of being a superb passer, and then last week ran for 235 yards and four TDs at Winfield.
n Winfield (0-2) at Chapmanville (0-2): These teams have split their last six meetings after the Generals won the first 15 games of a series that began in 1950. Tigers QB Brody Dalton has run for two touchdowns and caught a scoring pass.
n Cabell Midland (2-0) at Huntington (2-0): The winner of this Cabell County rivalry should be high in the Class AAA playoff ratings when the Secondary School Activities Commission issues its first set of postseason numbers on Tuesday.
n Ripley (1-1) at Lincoln County (1-1): This contest might come down to a battle of the backs -- the Panthers' Isaiah Smith (167 yards rushing, 80 receiving, one TD) and the Vikings' Joey Ramsey (166 yards rushing, one TD, one reception).