Despite entering its homecoming game against Poca without a win on the season, Sissonville had high spirits with the parking lot full 2½ hours before kickoff, with people lined on the main road for the festivities, including a parade.
The Indians then gave the large crowd even more to celebrate by earning their first win of the season, a 27-7 decision over Poca Friday night at Joe Sawyers Field.
“It was a great win overall,” Sissonville coach Chad Lovejoy said. “The kids needed it, the community needed it, I needed it. We have played a tough schedule and it felt really good to get this one tonight the way we did it. It was a great game or us.”
Lovejoy was especially happy and proud to see such a great turnout, despite the poor record to start the season.
“My wife and I just sat down and watched some of the parade,” Lovejoy said. “It was so great to see the community support and at the game too. It was fun and then we were able to top it off with a big homecoming win.”
Sissonville led 14-7 at halftime, then dominated the second half to improve to 1-5. The Indians scored three touchdowns and pitched a shutout on defense, outscoring the Dots 19-0 to create the final margin.
In the second half, the Indians scored on an Ian Cox 1-yard touchdown run and quarterback Ethan Taylor threw two touchdown passes, a 60-yarder to Michael Fisher and a 3-yarder to Jake Wiseman.
Taylor finished the night with three touchdown passes to three different receivers, including a 24-yard TD pass to Cam Arbogast for the first score of the game. The junior threw for 203 yards on 17-of-30 passing.
“I couldn’t do anything without my blockers,” Taylor said. “My offensive line of Zach Hudson, TC Walker, Michael Taylor, Laz Marquez, Damain Iannamorelli and Kenneth Mowrer, they mean everything to me. The receivers are doing great and it feels really good to have so many weapons on offense.”
Lovejoy has been pleased with the progression and productivity of Taylor spreading the ball around to many different receivers.
“I think that is the key,” Lovejoy said. “If teams try and bracket one of our receivers, we have somebody else open. He is seeing what I am seeing, is making good reads and playing really well.”
Leading by seven, the Indians extended their lead to 14-0 on a 4-yard touchdown run by Blake Fisher with 10:12 left in the second quarter. Poca (1-5) scored its lone touchdown on an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jordan Wolfe to Brandon Moore with 39.9 seconds left to play in the half.
Fisher, a freshman, led the Sissonville ground attack with 80 yards on 10 carries. Five different Indian players scored touchdowns.
Wolfe threw for 89 yards on 10-of-18 passing for Poca and was also the leading ground gainer for the Dots with 58 yards on 13 carries. Andrew Young added 42 yards rushing.
The Sissonville defense was able to pick off two passes, one each by Arbogast and Nathan Young, and also recovered a fumble to create three turnovers and allow just seven points.
“It was an awesome job by our defense,” Lovejoy said. “Instead of us waiting, we finally attacked. I hope that continues to work out but I was really proud of our defense and team overall.”