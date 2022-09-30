Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

sissville poca1
A penalty flag is thrown to the ground as Poca’s Jackson McClanahan (2) grabs hold of Sissonville ball carrier Blake Fisher (1).

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Despite entering its homecoming game against Poca without a win on the season, Sissonville had high spirits with the parking lot full 2½ hours before kickoff, with people lined on the main road for the festivities, including a parade.

The Indians then gave the large crowd even more to celebrate by earning their first win of the season, a 27-7 decision over Poca Friday night at Joe Sawyers Field.

