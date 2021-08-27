In his first game as a head coach, Chad Lovejoy showed he can be a bit of a gambler. Twice, in fact.
Brody Thompson hooked up with Jake Wiseman on a late 25-yard touchdown pass on fourth and 12 Friday night, giving Sissonville just enough cushion to hold off Chapmanville 24-20 in a back-and-forth opener at hot and humid Joe Sawyers Field.
That TD toss, which came with 2:53 left, bumped the Indians’ lead to 24-14 and they were able to absorb a late Tigers score.
Interestingly, Sissonville had taken a timeout just before its final touchdown after it initially put All-State kicker Jaxson Haynes on the field to apparently try a 42-yard field goal while holding a tenuous 17-14 lead.
“A field goal would have only put us up by six,’’ Lovejoy said, “and we thought about it, and they really don’t have a field goal kicker, so we decided to go ahead and go for it and make them drive the field. I really liked the play we called; we flipped our receivers to do it … and it turned out to be a touchdown and not just a first down.’’
When Thompson fired the ball to Wiseman in the left flat, Wiseman initially stumbled when he didn’t have the first-down yardage, but was able to regain his footing and beat the defender into the end zone.
That wasn’t only the second chance Lovejoy took on his team’s final possession.
Sissonville got the ball at its own 18 following a punt, leading 17-14 with 6:29 in the game. Instead of pounding the ball on the ground to whittle down the clock, the Indians came out and fired three straight passes.
The first two ran almost no time off the clock as they fell incomplete. But the third one struck gold as Thompson found Brayden Perdue for a 45-yard gain on the left sideline.
Lovejoy said that course of action was more a response to the ankle injury suffered by lead running back Dylan Lucas late in the first half.
“We saw some adjustments at halftime we liked with the run game,’’ Lovejoy said, “but we had no running back. [Lucas] was our only running back, so we were just trying to hide that there at the end.’’
Sissonville trailed 7-0 after one quarter and 14-7 at halftime before its offense started to click. Thompson, who was 2 of 7 for 4 yards at halftime, finished 9 of 18 passing for 148 yards and also added a crossfield, twisting 20-yard touchdown run that pulled the Indians into a 14-all tie with 6:58 left in the third quarter.
Kohl Farmer had given Chapmanville a 14-7 lead with a pair of short scoring runs in the first half. Brody Dalton sparked the Tigers offense with 10 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown and hit on 10 of 27 passes for 105 yards. He had runs of 27 and 58 yards to set up Farmer’s two TD runs.
In the second half, though, Sissonville started to bottle up Chapmanville’s ground game, with 10 carries going for minus-4 yards following the halftime break.
“Coach Lovejoy and his coaching staff did a good job of taking the run away from us there when we could have stretched the lead,’’ said Chapmanville coach James Barker, “but we couldn’t find ways to run the football. That’s kind of our identity, and when they took that away, it was tough on us.’’
On the game’s pivotal play, when Thompson found Wiseman for the TD pass, Barker thought the Indians were still going to kick the field goal.
“I should have taken a timeout,’’ Barker said. “That one’s on me. They have an All-State kicker and I thought they’d kick that field goal. I tried to get our defensive coach to make an adjustment on the rush, and the next thing I knew they were out there in the spread. That one’s on me. I’ll take the blame for that touchdown. It ended up nailing the coffin in the game so to speak.’’
The game looked like it was going to halftime tied at 7 before Dalton broke off a 58-yard gain on a quarterback draw for the Tigers, placing the ball at the Sissonville 7 with a little over a minute left in the second quarter. Two plays later, Farmer crashed into the end zone from 5 yards out to give Chapmanville a 14-7 lead with 34 seconds on the clock.
Prior to that, mistakes by either team enhanced an early 7-7 draw.
Sissonville had a nice defensive stop at its own 35 to start the game, but lost a fumble on its first offensive play and Farmer cashed in the extra chance for the Tigers with a 1-yard scoring run. Dalton’s 27-yard burst began that possession for Chapmanville.
Chapmanville then returned the favor, being whistled for a facemask penalty during a short punt return by the Indians, giving Sissonville the ball at the Tigers 32. Lucas carried seven straight times for the Indians, finally scoring from the 1 to tie the game.
Sissonville went without 11 players, including a few key starters, most of them due to COVID-19 quarantine – either as close contacts or the quarantine preventing them from getting in the required amount of 14 practices. Receiver Braeden Murray, the team’s fastest player, sat out with an injury.
In addition, only three Sissonville cheerleaders were eligible to participate, so the entire squad was held out. Chapmanville was missing three injured players, according to Barker.