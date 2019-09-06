LOGAN -- You can crown the Sissonville Indians champions of Logan County.
A week after defeating Chapmanville 24-8 in the season opener at University of Charleston Stadium, Sissonville traveled to Logan on Friday night and pounded the Wildcats 28-6, spoiling Logan's home opener and Hall of Fame Game at newly named Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
With the win, Sissonville improved to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the Cardinal Conference while Logan dropped to 0-2 and 0-2. The Indians beat Logan for the third straight season but still trail 7-4 in the all-time series which dates back to 2000.
Sissonville jumped on Logan 21-0 at halftime and never looked back. Junior running back Dylan Griffith scored three touchdowns on runs of 15, 1 and 10 yards. Sissonville quarterback Parker Shamblin had success throwing the ball, hitting Austin Fisher on a 2-yard strike in the first quarter for the Indians' other touchdown.
Down 21-0, Logan scored its only touchdown with 5:32 left in the third quarter on Aiden Slack's 21-yard run.
Sissonville coach Marc Wilson said it was a good win for his team.
"[Logan] is a good football team," Wilson said. "Coach [Jimmy] Sheppard has done a good job with those guys. Troy Cowart runs the ball hard for them. He's a lot of man to tackle. I'm happy that we were able to come away with a win this evening. It was a good test and a good mental test for us. We had some alignment issues and those things are going to kill us in the long run if we don't get them fixed."
Shamblin, a lefty, connected with Patrick Murphy on numerous passes, often on slant routes. That allowed the Indians to keep moving the chains.
"I feel like if you can't run a slant route and be able to complete that then you probably shouldn't be throwing the ball at all," Wilson said. "We practice that a lot."
Logan coach Jimmy Sheppard said his team improved as the game went on.
"We played a whole lot better in the second half," Sheppard said. "In the first half we had a lot of mental mistakes and had a lot of missed tackles. We play a lot of young kids but we definitely feel like they got better. We saw what our young guys are made of."
An interception by Murphy at the Logan 26 helped set up the first Sissonville touchdown.
The Indians were in business soon again after a disastrous minus-three yard punt by Logan's Aiden Slack, who popped the ball up hoping to avoid a blocked kick.
Two plays later, Griffith scored on a 15-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 Sissonville with 10:42 left until halftime.
Later in the quarter, Logan went for it on a fourth-and-9 on its own 38 but third-string quarterback Braydon McClung fumbled the snap and was stopped for no gain, giving the Indians a first-and-10 at the Logan 39. Six snaps later, Griffith plunged in for a 1-yard touchdown and it was 21-0 Indians with 5:47 left until the half.
Logan is scheduled to host Mingo Central next Friday, while Sissonville has its home opener the same night against Scott. It will be the first home game for Sissonville on its new Field Turf.