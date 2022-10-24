Sissonville and Nitro have had a rough go of it in 2022.
Nitro (2-6) hasn't won since Sept. 2 as the Wildcats have dropped five straight games.
Sissonville (1-7) has just one win and the defense has struggled, as the Indians have been outscored 351-169.
The teams have a long history dating back to 1935 and the Indians and Wildcats will meet up for the 45th time on Friday for a 7 p.m. matchup at Sissonville High.
Nitro's lone win of 2021 was a 32-7 victory over Sissonville and the Wildcats have a 27-18 all-time record against the Indians.
Sissonville coach Chad Lovejoy said it should be an even matchup Friday.
"We're pretty familiar with them," Lovejoy said. "They run a lot of the type of stuff we do running game and passing game. They also are young. I believe they're bigger than us. They might be faster than us. I'm not sure. We match up well. I think both of us have run into some tough schedules. Hopefully it will be a good game."
Nitro coach Boom McKinney said his team feels good going into the matchup.
"We feel pretty good," McKinney said. "I think it's a good matchup. They like to sling it around. Seems like we do better against teams that throw it a little more. I like our chances. They're a young team like we are. We kind of match up pretty well together as far as that goes. Athletically we seem to be similar."
Sissonville played a good game against Wayne last week but ultimately fell 46-36. Lovejoy explained what his team needs to do in order to get back in the win column.
"I think for us we have to start fast," Lovejoy said. "Early in the year we started pretty decently and then second half we kind of waned down due to our youth. It seems like we're turning it around. We're not starting fast. Rather we're not getting going until after a few series. Hopefully we can try to chance the dynamic of the game early and that will play into our favor."
Nitro is coming off a 63-10 loss against Winfield. Nitro has been outscored 278-138 but the Wildcats have put up decent offensive numbers this year.
McKinney said the key to success of Friday is a good week of practice.
"We have to have a good week of practice," McKinney said. "I think our guys, going into the Sissonville game they feel good about themselves."
Nitro quarterback Derek Lowe has completed 44 of 116 passes for 743 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Rashaun Robbins is Nitro's leading receiver as he's caught 32 passes for 422 yards and two touchdowns.
Mikey Toscano leads the Wildcats in rushing with 112 carries for 461 yards and four touchdowns.
Lovejoy talked about what he's expecting from Nitro.
"Toscano is a really good runner and then it looks like Lowe is getting healthy," Lovejoy said. "We'll see. They have some depth at their skill-position spots. I'm not sure how much depth they have up front. Defensively they're going to run a four-man front and make us earn every yard by not trying to get anything deep on them."
Sissonville has some strong offensive personnel as well. Quarterback Ethan Taylor has completed 162 of 300 passes for 1,899 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Jake Wiseman is Sissonville's leading receiver with 65 catches for 809 yards and eight touchdowns. Blake Fisher is the leading rusher for the Indians with 49 rushes for 309 yards and three touchdowns.