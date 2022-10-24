Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

sissville poca3
Buy Now

Sissonville quarterback Ethan Taylor (7) tries to get around Poca defender Andrew Young (3) during a Sept. 30 matchup between the teams.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Sissonville and Nitro have had a rough go of it in 2022. 

Nitro (2-6) hasn't won since Sept. 2 as the Wildcats have dropped five straight games. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.