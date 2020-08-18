Some coaches wait a long time to get a versatile player they can work into their offense. Sissonville coach Marc Wilson has had two such players fall into his lap.
The Indians begin the season with a dynamic backfield oozing with possibilities in senior quarterback Jackson Foster and senior running back Dylan Griffith. Both have flashed their multifaceted games in the past and figure to do so again this year.
Foster transferred in from Ripley last season and spent the first few games basically as a change-up at running back — his burst of speed complementing the slashing style of Griffith, who wound up as a 1,000-yard rusher. But Foster also had some quarterbacking skills that Wilson and his staff slowly worked into the mix. When starting QB Parker Shamblin was injured near midseason, Foster became the man under center. He took the job and, well, ran with it.
“It was really Week 4 or 5 before he took that starting role,’’ Wilson said of Foster. “Transferring in late put him behind in the development, but at least knowing what to do, he really grew into an excellent runner and has demonstrated some true talent in the passing game as well.’’
Foster just missed becoming a 1,000-yard rusher himself, finishing with 969 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. He also completed 66 percent of his passes for 469 yards and five TDs. As the season went on, he transitioned from being merely a running quarterback to a dual threat under center.
“I’ve always been a runner as long as I’ve played football,’’ Foster said, “so that part was easy. I would have loved to play quarterback the whole year last year, but I can say I only played half the season. This year, I’ll be given the opportunity to show everything I have.
“Sometimes it’s hard [to pick up all the assignments], but it’s what has to be done. If you want to run a certain play, you have to learn the responsibilities of others if you want it to happen. As time goes on, it’s starting to get easier, starting to get a lot smoother. Things are really going smooth now.’’
Wilson said the coaches didn’t worry about putting too much on Foster’s plate at the start of last season — giving him, in essence, two positions to prepare to play.
“We were really just trying to utilize his athleticism as best as possible,’’ Wilson said, “because we knew we had a talented ball-carrier and moving him around early in the year allowed us to actually limit some of that, because he didn’t have the total quarterback responsibilities. But after the Shamblin injury, he really had to take those reins — but he’d had some time in that position, and understood the different things he was responsible for.’’
Foster kept progressing in the passing department, and in the team’s final two games, he both ran and passed for 100-plus yards in each contest, reviving the Indians passing game that had flourished in recent seasons with Chance Brown and Will Hackney at quarterback.
“Toward the end of the year, we made some big plays in the passing game,’’ Wilson said, “and I’m excited to see with a year of development where we can be. I’m not claiming we’ll see Chance Brown and Will Hackney numbers, but I do think we will have a much better downfield passing game to complement the running abilities of Jackson and Griffith.
“We expect [Foster] to be able to take every snap at the quarterback position. We’ve designed our offensive plays to match his abilities, both running and passing. That’s kind of what our position was coming into the year.’’
Griffith respects what the 5-foot-10, 160-pound Foster brings to Sissonville’s offense, as he averaged a shade under 9 yards per carry.
“He’s so fast,’’ Griffith said. “He can move, he can juke. He gets the ball on the outside, he’s gone. He can fly.’’
Foster’s progress makes Griffith even more dangerous dashing between the tackles or catching passes in the flat. As a sophomore, Griffith played mostly at wide receiver, hauling in 43 passes for 614 yards and eight TDs. Even last year when he operated mostly out of the backfield, running for 1,083 yards and 15 scores, Griffith was a force in the passing game with 21 receptions for 280 yards and three TDs.
“He has the great ability to do that,’’ Wilson said. “I expect him to catch the ball out of the backfield. We expect to use him quite a bit. It’s hard for teams to match up on a running back coming out of the backfield. Do you use a linebacker on that guy? He definitely has receiving ability and he’s going to be matched up on an outside linebacker, inside linebacker.
“He will primarily be our running back, and he’s a tremendous running back. What we like most out of him is his physicality — his ability to not just separate running the ball down the field, but he’s a physical runner, breaks a lot of tackles. We really like that. We’re working on his ability to block. If we have that, we really have a three-tool athlete, which is fantastic.’’
Foster appreciates Griffith’s contributions and thinks they make an effective tandem.
“He’s quick and he’s hard to bring down,’’ Foster said. “We can both see a hole before it even opens up, the flow of the defense. That helps a lot with our [run-pass options] and being able to slide. Does he want the ball this play or do I want to keep the ball this play? So it’s both really good options.’’
Griffith, at 5-9 and 190 pounds, realizes he probably won’t be moving all around the offense this season — no more reps in the slot or at wideout. And he said he’s ready for the workload at running back, no matter how many carries it entails.
“This off-season, I worked a lot on preparing my body,’’ he said. “This is the best I’ve felt in all four years. I think I can carry the ball as many times in a game as they’ll give it to me.
“Our coaches do a good job with the game plans. They’re always hitting me up with what I’m supposed to do, like on Hudl we use all of our playsheets, so I do good learning and memorizing them on my own time.’’
With that, Griffith can also help Foster in a pinch if the latter is still a bit rusty on his assignment.
“During games,’’ Griffith said with a grin, “you’ll catch me a lot telling him what to do and what the plays are — tell him he’s supposed to be there and not here. To this year, he’s still asked me a couple times. I’m always letting him know what we’re supposed to be doing.’’