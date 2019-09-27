The game began on a sour note for Sissonville, but the rest of the night was pretty sweet.
Three different quarterbacks threw for touchdowns and Dylan Griffith ran for 116 yards and a score Friday night as the Indians celebrated homecoming with a 43-7 victory against Kanawha County rival Herbert Hoover at Joe Sawyer Field.
Sissonville (4-1) came into the game as the No. 15 team in the Class AA playoff ratings. Hoover (2-3) was tied for 24th.
The Huskies shocked the large gathering of fans by taking a 7-0 lead on the first offensive play of the game as receiver Nathan Harper took an inside hand-off and blazed 68 yards for a touchdown.
Hoover also threatened several other times in the first half but came up empty, often fumbling the ball away in plus territory. It would cost the Huskies, as Sissonville’s offense began to loosen up and took a 17-7 lead at the break.
Parker Shamblin, Jackson Foster and even backup QB Braden Perdue threw long touchdown passes for Sissonville. Shamblin hit Patrick Murphy from 28 yards out, Foster threw a 30-yarder to Austin Fisher and Perdue found Caden Hill on a 47-yard scoring strike. Foster and Griffith also ran for touchdowns.
Shamblin left the game early in the third quarter with a cut on his arm.
“We’re lucky to have someone like Parker,’’ said Sissonville coach Marc Wilson. “He’s got the mental part of our passing game down. There was an adjustment period when Parker was out, but I’m proud of our kids for coming in and throwing some good balls.’’
Shamblin and Foster both went 3 of 7 in the air, with Shamblin passing for 76 yards and Foster 61. Foster, who doubles as a running back and usually gets a few snaps at QB, carried 12 times for 69 yards.
That was enough to thwart Hoover, which lost all five of its fumbles and didn’t force any fumbles by the Indians.
“Ball security, that’s the first thing,’’ said Huskies coach Tim Meyer. “And missed tackles. We had them wrapped up several times and let them go. We gambled a couple times, and we got beat. It is what it is.’’
Hoover quarterback Nick Grayam had completions of 46 and 35 yards and added runs of 11 and 19 yards – all in the first half – but it never led to another score. He ended 5 of 11 passing for 94 yards, with three completions to Harper for 51 yards.
“Hoover always plays us tough,’’ Wilson said. “Coach Meyer always gets that team ready to play and they came out with something different that we hadn’t prepared for all week. We were able to go to the locker room and made some adjustments and get ourselves right and come out and have a good second half.’’
Ben Kee, Hoover’s 1,000-yard rusher and top linebacker, returned after missing the two previous games with an injury. He finished with 25 yards on six carries and had several tackles.
Sissonville led 17-7 at halftime, with the difference being two fumbles recovered by the Indians at the Huskies 37 and 26, each setting up short touchdown drives.
The first score for the Indians came on an 8-yard run by Foster and the second was a 28-yard pass from Shamblin to Murphy, who made a superb tumbling catch in the end zone with a defender right on him. Also in the first half, Wyatt Ervin booted a 40-yard field goal for the Indians.
Hoover had several other promising possessions after Harper’s long TD dash. The Huskies reached the Sissonville 28 and 10 before running out of downs and again made it to the Indians 10 but time expired in the first half before they could run a fourth-down play.
The Huskies outgained Hoover 173-139 in the first half, but the Indians had four of their five quarterback sacks at that point. Jacob Carter and Gavin Shamblin each had two sacks for the Indians.