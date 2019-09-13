Sissonville’s football team literally rolled out the red carpet for the community Friday night.
Playing their first home game of the season on the newly installed turf with bright red end zones, the Indians did not disappoint.
Junior running back Dylan Griffith rushed for 187 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, while also catching two passes for 72 yards as Sissonville cruised past Scott 28-6 at Joe Sawyer Field.
“With this being the first home game, I wanted to come out and do something special,” Griffith said. “But I have to thank the men up front, because none of this happens if they aren’t blocking. This summer, I spent a lot of time lifting and doing what I needed to do to prepare for this season.”
That was evident as Griffith gave the Scott defense issues all night, often breaking multiple tackles and stiff-arming defenders.
“We like our running game,” said Sissonville coach Marc Wilson. “Obviously, Dylan [Griffith] and Jackson Foster had great nights tonight. Dylan has really come into his own. He can finish long runs but he can also pound the rock and break some tackles. He’s wearing out defenses, which is a pretty awesome thing.”
Foster, who scored the first touchdown on the night, finished with 86 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns for the Indians (3-0).
As part of the celebration, there was no admission fee to attend the game. But Sissonville fans had to wait a few drives for the party to start. After punting on the first drive and missing a 47-yard field goal on their second drive, the Indians capitalized on a Scott (0-3) turnover when Jameson Shaffer intercepted a pass. Eight plays later, Foster scampered in the end zone on a 5-yard run.
The Indians led 21-0 at half after Jackson added a 49-yard run and Griffith scored on a 3-yard run. For the half, the Indians outgained the Skyhawks 229-39 in total offense. The Skyhawks had nine plays of negative yardage in the first half.
Caleb Hughes led the Skyhawks with 47 yards rushing and a 8-yard touchdown run to avoid the shutout.