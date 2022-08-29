Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Logan running back and wide receiver Aiden Slack rushes the ball during the Wildcats' season opener against Man on Aug. 25 at Willis Nesbit Stadium. 

 Photo by BOOTHE DAVIS

Sissonville is looking to bounce back after opening its season with a 43-26 road loss to Chapmanville last Friday.

The Indians will have a chance to bounce back this Friday, but it won't be easy as a tough Logan team will travel to Sissonville for a 7 p.m. Cardinal Conference bout at Joe Sawyers Field. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

