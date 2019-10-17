Coming into this season, both Sissonville coach Marc Wilson and Winfield coach Craig Snyder felt like they had playoff-worthy teams. But after Friday, one or the other is going to have problems making that goal happen.
With both teams on the edge of the Class AA playoff picture, the Indians (4-2) and Generals (4-2) tangle Friday evening in Winfield. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. for the Generals’ homecoming game.
Sissonville enters the game No. 15 in the ratings and Winfield is 17th, one spot out of the final berth for the eventual 16-team field. They share something else, too — the dubious distinction of having been blown out recently by unbeaten Cardinal Conference leader Poca. The Indians fell to the Dots 69-24 on Oct. 4, committing three turnovers, and the Generals dropped a 56-21 decision at Poca last week with four turnovers.
With so much on the line, perhaps it’s fitting that both teams appear ready to bank on their ground games to get the job done.
Sissonville has gotten good news recently regarding its backfield, as superb blocking fullback Gavin Shamblin returned a couple of weeks ago from a knee injury and during last week’s bye, 220-pound junior running back Elijah Thompson came back from a high ankle sprain that’s sidelined him since the opener. Thompson ran for 86 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries against Chapmanville, but hasn’t been able to play since.
The Indians also have the services of their top two rushers, Dylan Griffith (605 yards, seven TDs) and Jackson Foster (443 yards, three TDs).
“The run game is a critical thing for us,’’ Wilson said. “We’re running with a lot more tight end formations and fullback formations, which is something we haven’t done a lot in the last three years. I think Shamblin’s the best fullback in the state because he’s a tremendous blocker and we can hand him the ball and he can do good things with it. We look forward to putting a good run game out there.’’
Even though the Indians have averaged better than 20 passes per game behind first-year starter Parker Shamblin and change-up QB Foster, Snyder thinks they’ll stick to the ground more in Friday’s meeting.
“They have a passing quarterback [Shamblin],’’ Snyder said, “and a kid who runs who’s a good athlete [Foster]. So you kind of know what to expect a little more; he’s more ground-oriented overall. But what worries me about them is that they’re physical up front, and their defensive line is phenomenal. [Wilson’s] a defensive guy, and that’s their strength.’’
Senior linebacker Cole Hughart, with 10 quarterback sacks, is a ringleader for the Sissonville defense.
Winfield, of course, is known for operating out of several formations, including its Ram attack, a single wing clone. The Generals can also pass with versatile scrambler Nick Vance, but Wilson is more concerned with slowing the run.
“That team being a single-wing team,’’ Wilson said, “they’re focused on winning the first-down battle. They’re not afraid to go for it on fourth down, so if they get a decent gain on downs one, two and three — say 3 yards, 3 yards, 3 yards or 2, 2 and 2 — and they feel they’re in a manageable situation on fourth down, they’re going to go for it.
“We have to be able to stop the run for negative-yardage plays or zero-yardage plays. If we’re giving up 3 yards a down, I have no doubt in my mind Coach Snyder will make that a four-down situation. It’s difficult to stop a team all four downs that runs the ball as well as they do.’’
The Generals pound out a little more than 300 rushing yards per game, led by Vance (780 yards, nine TDs) and 215-pound John Covert (656 yards, 11 TDs). Perhaps with that in mind, Wilson said his team practiced four times in pads during its bye week last week in order to keep its edge.
Following Friday’s game, Winfield closes out its schedule against Nitro (3-4), Scott (1-5) and Mingo Central (4-2). Sissonville still has dates with Wayne (0-6), Nitro and Roane County (2-3). Wilson realizes what’s at stake Friday.
“It really is a very good year in double-A football,’’ Wilson said. “There are a lot of good teams, and I think we’re one of them. We feel like we should be a playoff team, but if we don’t get the job done this week, it’s going to be a tough row to hoe. Every week’s a playoff game now.’’