Sissonville made the most of its long trip and big challenge in Greenbrier County on Friday.
Senior running back Dylan Griffith ran for 318 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries as the Indians won a 60-47 shootout against Class AAA Greenbrier East, a victory that will boost Sissonville’s status in the Class AA playoff ratings.
Griffith scored on carries of 3, 9 and 35 yards as the unbeaten Indians were able to match the Spartans point for point during the course of the high-scoring game.
“He was truly the player we expected him to be this evening,’’ Sissonville coach Marc Wilson said of Griffith. “He was all over the field.’’
The Indians (4-0) entered the game as the No. 1 team in the Class AA ratings, but that included just their first two games.
Jackson Foster, Sissonville’s senior quarterback, carried 17 times for 126 yards and three touchdowns and also threw for 126 yards with a 16-yard scoring pass to Brayden Perdue.
Greenbrier East (5-3), which came into the game as the No. 11 team in the Class AAA ratings, led early 14-3 and was up 41-38 in the fourth quarter before the Indians put on a closing surge.
Colby Piner had another big game for the Spartans, carrying 16 times for 200 yards, including an 80-yard scoring run, and also brought back a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. Piner added six catches for 40 yards and had 142 yards in kick returns.
Monquelle Davis, East’s quarterback, threw for 172 yards.
Sissonville is scheduled to host St. Albans on Thursday, with the kickoff time to be determined. Wilson said it’s no time for his players to get comfortable with their performance.
“It’s nose to the grindstone time for us,’’ Wilson said. “It’s time to step on the next event.’’