Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

For Evan and Ethan Taylor, there will be some brotherly competition on the football field this year.

The Taylors are identical twin brothers who are both juniors on Sissonville’s football team. Ethan will be the starting quarterback and one of his targets will be Evan, who is a starting wide receiver.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags