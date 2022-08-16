For Evan and Ethan Taylor, there will be some brotherly competition on the football field this year.
The Taylors are identical twin brothers who are both juniors on Sissonville’s football team. Ethan will be the starting quarterback and one of his targets will be Evan, who is a starting wide receiver.
Ethan is coming into his first full year as starter at quarterback and Evan was planning to play solely defense. Sissonville coach Chad Lovejoy said the stars just aligned for the brotherly duo.
“They’re pretty good,” Lovejoy said. “Ethan is getting some reps under his belt. Evan was pretty much focused on defense when he first came out. Then I think he realized he can play a little bit of offense so he’s really dug in. Once he wanted to play it, he learned the playbook and he’s come a long way. Ethan is a dual threat, which is good. That helps our O-line out a lot. He’s really learning how to throw guys open now.”
The brothers are both excited to be at the top of the depth chart for Sissonville this year.
“It’s awesome really,” Ethan said. “I grew up here and I’ve always wanted to play football here.”
“It’s pretty cool because I used to watch my brother [Bryce Taylor] and he used to do the same thing,” Evan said. “I didn’t think I’d be in the position I’m in right now.”
Lovejoy admits that there is a brotherly rivalry between the two.
“They’re competitive,” he said. “They both also play defensive back so whenever they’re going up against each other it’s fun. They hate for the other one to beat the other one. It’s always a competitive battle.”
The brothers agree with Lovejoy. As a matter of fact, Evan is Ethan’s backup at quarterback.
“Every time he does good I always get somebody in my ear telling me he’s going to take my spot,” Ethan said. “It’s good to get pushed sometimes. You don’t want to get complacent at one spot.”
“Every time he messes up I’m in his ear telling him I’m taking his spot next,” Evan said.
Ethan wants to throw some touchdown passes to Evan this season and Evan would love to be on the receiving end.
“It’s pretty cool if I get to throw a touchdown pass to him,” Ethan said. “Good connection too since he’s my brother. I know where he’ll be at one time and he knows when I’m going to throw the ball.”
“It definitely would be really cool to catch a touchdown pass from him because most people don’t get to do that with their own brother, and he’s my twin,” Evan said. “I think I would remember it for a long time.”