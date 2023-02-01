Wednesday's National Signing Day was productive for Herbert Hoover's football program.
Six players signed letters of intent to play at the next level, and five different college programs in the state of West Virginia will have Huskies on their rosters next season.
At the Division I level, Levi Paxton and Caden Dotson signed to play at Marshall.
At the Division II level, Jacob Burns signed his NLI to Alderson Broaddus, Marquise Walker signed to Concord, Isaiah Chapman signed to the University of Charleston and Andrew Rollyson signed an NLI to Glenville State.
A signing ceremony was held at Elkview Middle School's auditorium and the players signed their NLIs with family in front of a crowd of about 200 people.
The players addressed the crowd and gave thanks before signing.
Huskies coach Joey Fields said it was a special day for Hoover's football program.
"It's pretty special," Fields said. "I think we have the most signees in the state this year with six. Two of them are going Division I. A lot of them are receiving money and quite a bit of them will be zeroed out and not have to pay anything, which is special. Twelve players in three years here at Herbert Hoover have had an opportunity to go play college football. It's a testament to them individually, but also the team and the success that they've had.
"They're going to five good programs with great coaches and great fan support. I know the fan support here on 'the river' will continue."
Dotson and Paxton are both excited to be part of a Division I football program.
"It makes me ecstatic," Paxton said. "This is a dream I've always had. That it's finally coming true is just a great feeling for me. It's still hitting me that I'm going to college now and leaving high school. It's still new, but I cant wait to go. I was down there for a couple games this year and got to watch the players run out on the field. I was down on the field for their warmups and it was like 'Wow, this is going to be me next year.' Getting to experience that is going to be a great thing."
"It's a lifelong dream come true," Dotson said. "As a little kid, I watched Marshall games and saw them on TV. It's a dream come true. It's surreal. It's always been the goal. I went down there for a visit and it felt like family. It felt like home. I love the coaching staff."
Paxton explained his decision to sign with Marshall.
"Marshall is a great place," Paxton said. "When I went down there, I got offered. It's close to home and I was like, 'I'm in.' A week later I committed and it's been history since then. I do like being 45 minutes from the house. I can always visit or it's easier for [my family] to come up and visit me. They can go to games easier. It's nice."
The players are also happy to have one another to act as a familiar face in Huntington.
"It's great to have a teammate going," Paxton said. "We've already talked about rooming together. We're going down there together. It's great to have someone else who is going to be getting to know everything too. We'll figure it all out together. It's great."
"It's going to be awesome," Dotson said. "Ever since I moved here two years ago, Levi's been one of my best friends. Just getting to start this journey with one of my best friends is awesome."
Dotson commented on the fact that five of his teammates signed on the same day.
"These guys, they're not only great athletes, but they're great guys to be around," Dotson said. "I think it's really special. Not everybody gets to have some many teammates move on to the next level."
Fields said he's proud of the six players and where his program is.
"I'm very proud of what we've accomplished in three years," Fields said. "Back-to-back 10-win seasons. First-ever state championship appearance in school history. They've bought into the things that can help them be successful. Not only the players, but the community and school.
"You stack all that on top of each other, you're going to be successful. I'm so proud to be part of this community."