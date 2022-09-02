Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Aidan Slack scored three touchdowns as Logan put on a clinic and stomped homestanding Sissonville 48-6 in high school football Friday night at Joe Sawyers Field in Sissonville.

Slack had a 6-yard rushing touchdown, a 49-yard touchdown reception and a 60-yard interception return for a score. He was also 6 for 6 on extra-point kicks and completed a pass for 19 yards as Logan improved to 2-0.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags