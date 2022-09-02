Aidan Slack scored three touchdowns as Logan put on a clinic and stomped homestanding Sissonville 48-6 in high school football Friday night at Joe Sawyers Field in Sissonville.
Slack had a 6-yard rushing touchdown, a 49-yard touchdown reception and a 60-yard interception return for a score. He was also 6 for 6 on extra-point kicks and completed a pass for 19 yards as Logan improved to 2-0.
Logan coach Gary Mullins said he wouldn’t trade Slack for any player in the state.
“I said it all of last year, if we’re having a draft and I can have any player in the state I want Aiden Slack,” Mullins said. “There’s nothing he can’t do. He got his first [college scholarship] offer last weekend and I don’t know how he doesn’t have 30. I think that he’s the most dynamic guy I’ve ever been around.”
Sissonville coach Chad Lovejoy said his team has a lot of work to do in practice this week in preparation for Scott. The Indians are 0-2 on the young season.
“We didn’t do much of anything well,” Lovejoy said. “They come out and put it to us. Coach Mullins did a good job. They have a good program. Senior-heavy team. They did real well.”
Logan senior quarterback Jaxson Cogar marched the Wildcats down the field with a five-play, 64-yard drive capped by a 6-yard touchdown run by Slack to take the lead for good on the game’s first possession.
After Sissonville turned the ball over on downs in its first drive, Cogar and the Logan offense marched right back down the field. Facing fourth-and-11 from the Sissonville 16, Logan advanced on two offsides penalties to make it fourth-and-1 from the 6, and Cogar rushed up the middle for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead with four minutes left in the first quarter.
Disaster struck on the ensuing drive for Sissonville. On fourth-and-13 from the Sissonville 32, Ethan Taylor’s punt was blocked and Conner Mullins returned it for a Logan touchdown to give the Wildcats a 21-0 lead before the first quarter ended.
In the second quarter Taylor’s pass was intercepted by Slack across the middle of the field and Slack returned it 60 yards for a touchdown. After the point after, Logan was out to a 28-0 lead.
A couple drives later, Cogar found Slack for a 69-yard touchdown pass, putting the Wildcats ahead 35-0, which stood as the halftime score.
Late in the third quarter, Cogar connected for his second touchdown pass of the game, this one a 4-yarder to Garrett Williamson and Logan took a 42-0 lead.
Sissonville finally got on the board in the fourth quarter as Taylor found Jake Wiseman for a 5-yard touchdown pass. The point after was no good.
Logan wasn’t done scoring. With 16 seconds left in the game, up against its own goal line with fourth-and-long, freshman quarterback Adam Baisden found freshman receiver Caden Justice for a 99-yard touchdown pass as time expired.
Cogar completed 15 of his 29 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Taylor completed 23 of his 39 passes for 193 yards, two interceptions and a touchdown.
Aside from Justice’s 99-yard touchdown reception, Williamson had the second-most receiving yards as he caught nine passes for 91 yards.