It was a busy day in Putnam County football circles Monday, as there was movement regarding three different high school head coaching positions.
n At Winfield, Eddie Smolder was recommended as the next coach of the Generals.
n At Buffalo, Brian Batman stepped down after five seasons as coach.
n At Hurricane, interviews for the vacant position there were expected to be wrapped up by Wednesday.
Winfield athletic director Will Isaacs verified the recommendation of Smolder, who was expected to be approved during a Monday evening meeting of the Putnam County Board of Education. If OK’d, Smolder will take over for Craig Snyder, who recently stepped down after 10 seasons and three Class AA playoff berths.
A Ripley and Marshall graduate, Smolder has worked the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Cabell Midland, where he joined former Thundering Herd football teammate Luke Salmons, the Knights’ head coach.
Smolder has previously coached in the Cardinal Conference, leading the program at Sissonville for four seasons (2011-14), earning a pair of Class AA playoff berths, including the first postseason game played at Joe Sawyers Field when the Indians beat Mingo Central in the first round in 2013, a season that produced a 10-2 record.
He then took over at Ripley, his alma mater, for five seasons (2015-19), going 10-2 in 2018, which included a first-round playoff win against Greenbrier East, the first home playoff game for the Vikings in 16 years.
At Ripley, Smolder was a first-team All-State linebacker and twice earned first-team All-Mountain State Athletic Conference honors.
Batman, who took over at Buffalo in 2017, went 21-25 in his five seasons, but his final three years all produced winning records of 6-4 (in 2019), 5-2 (2020) and 5-4 (2021).
The Bison qualified for the Class A playoffs in 2020 as the No. 12 seed and were set to play at Midland Trail, a team they’d beaten 7-0 in the regular season. However, that playoff game was canceled due to Putnam County’s COVID-19 status.
Batman, 44, said he didn’t want to short-change his players if he didn’t think he could devote his energy to the demands of the job full-time.
“Mostly, I just can’t seem to get the batteries recharged,’’ Batman said. “I think after 11 years, five as a head coach, it was just getting harder and harder to do. I’ve told people I think if I were to just show up in the summertime and coach football, I could probably do it, but it’s not fair to the kids. They need somebody to be there and be around, so it was just time.
“I don’t think I’m done coaching. Sometime, I’ll probably want to get back into it, but not sometime soon. This has been part of my life since I started teaching. I’ve coached three sports a year and coached two sports. Obviously, just a head coach with football because we all know football’s a year-round gig. I’m tired and don’t want to do any more scheduling, cut any more grass. It was getting harder and harder, and the kids deserve more than that. I’m not selfish enough to keep it just to have the title.’’
Batman said he walks away with no misgivings.
“No, I have none,’’ he said. “Before I became a head coach, I had a way I wanted to do things and for five years, I’ve done it the way I wanted to -- right, wrong or indifferent. My biggest downfall is that I’m not a very good delegator, and I never have been … I realized this a couple years ago that I had to be better at it, and I couldn’t fix it. Ultimately, that was probably my downfall.
“I did it the way I wanted to do it, and I’m thankful to them for allowing me to be the head coach. I love my kids past and present, all of them. They deserve more right now than I’m prepared to give.’’
Hurricane, meanwhile, is still working on filling the vacancy left when Jeremy Taylor recently resigned after 10 seasons.
Athletic director Heather Hawes said the school administration hopes to get all of its candidate interviews completed by Wednesday and come up with a recommendation. However, that candidate can’t be approved until the next county board meeting, which isn’t likely be held until next month.