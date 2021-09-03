With the way South Charleston and Capital fired the ball all over the lot in their openers last week, many fans are expecting a real shootout at 3 p.m. Saturday at University of Charleston Stadium when the Kanawha County rivals meet.
SC junior quarterback Trey Dunn threw for 293 yards and five touchdowns in a 37-28 victory at Morgantown, and Capital sophomore signal-caller JacQai Long passed for 330 yards and three scores in a 29-28 setback at Parkersburg South.
"I can see something similar to that,'' Black Eagles coach Donnie Mays said of a potential shootout. "Capital's got a good quarterback and we've got a good quarterback. Both teams probably want to put the ball in the air and do things with their best players.
"They'll try to get the ball to Shawn James however they can -- whether it's the pass game or the run game. And they've got receivers to push the ball downfield to. We feel the same way. Who knows, it might be a five-hour game. I hope not.''
Dunn also ran for 134 yards and another score at Morgantown as the Black Eagles rallied from a 21-12 deficit. South Charleston racked up 509 yards of total offense on a night in which it arrived late at Pony Lewis Field due to part of Interstate 79 northbound being closed because of an accident. SC didn't get its normal prep time on the field before the delayed kickoff came at 7:45 p.m.
"Everything was set up to be one of those bad days,'' Mays said, "but our kids stepped up to the adversity. As long as our guys put that on their shoulders and want to win, we've got a fighting chance. I thought we showed a lot of heart at the end, and we kept fighting after we got down early.
"A lot of people are looking at us like South Charleston is really talented -- and we are -- but we're really young, too. Right now, we're starting two freshmen at wide receiver and two sophomores.''
Wayne Harris, who didn't score a touchdown on offense, defense or special teams as a freshman last season, had three scoring receptions from Dunn against the Mohigans, ending with eight catches for 108 yards.
"He stepped up and had a tremendous ballgame,'' Mays said of Harris. "When you put the ball in his area, he snagged it and made something happen ... Last year, he didn't cross the goal line, but he did three times Friday. He's a special kid.''
Capital also weathered a large share of adversity in its road opener. The Cougars didn't get to practice for five days after the school was shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak, so their timing was understandably off when they took the field in Parkersburg. They ran several plays with just 10 players on the field and other times were cited for not having enough players on the line of scrimmage.
However, after falling behind 29-14 in the fourth quarter, they had a chance to win with 14 seconds remaining, but misfired on a 2-point conversion after a late touchdown.
Even though his team now plays another game without full prep (just five days after its opener), first-year Cougars coach Mark Mason doesn't think his team will be playing catch-up all season.
"No, I don't think we'll be working from behind the 8-ball,'' Mason said. "Our kids have our concepts down with what we want to do, and all we have to do is just fine-tune some things, and get everybody back on one accord. Then I think we'll be all right, and we'll be where we need to be.''
James, a running back, caught five passes for 147 yards in Capital's opener, including touchdown receptions of 71 and 38 yards as he weaved his way through South's defense. Trenton Tiggle had six catches for 95 yards.
Capital leads the all-time series 24-7 and had won eight in a row before SC rang up a 47-14 victory last year. In that game, Dunn threw for 240 yards and two TDs and ran for a third score.