South Charleston defensive lineman Aaron Clark returned a fumble 11 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and that return was 22 yards more than the St. Albans offense covered in the first half.
It never got better for the Red Dragons.
After big road wins over Morgantown and Capital to open the season, the Black Eagles weren’t about to let down in their home opener against underdog St. Albans as South Charleston limited St. Albans to minus-20 yards built a 35-0 halftime lead and coasted to a 55-0 win.
“It’s fun to play at home,” SC coach Donnie Mays said.
Quarterback Trey Dunn certainly looked at home as he hit on 19 of 26 passes for 286 yards and five touchdowns and added a sixth score on the ground. Wayne Harris hauled in seven passes for 93 yards and a score with freshman Chris McCorkle gathering four receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
All of that was more than enough for the SC defense, which controlled the game throughout. St. Albans ran only 33 plays, with only eight of those going for positive yardage. Mixed in were seven Red Dragon turnovers which came in a plethora of ways -- fumbles, interceptions, a muffed punt and a mishandled punt snap.
“I think our D-line, our inside linebacker play, our outside linebacker play, our secondary, they got better tonight,” Mays said. “We just went back to the things that we’re pretty good at and just tried to execute.”
The Black Eagles (3-0) took the opening kick and ground out a 12-play, 56-yard drive, culminating in a 7-yard touchdown throw from Dunn to Amellio Miller on fourth down. St. Albans’ first play from scrimmage resulted in a fumbled handoff exchange and, after the Black Eagles recovered, Dunn hit Jamari Tubbs on a 33-yard touchdown pass giving SC 14 points in 19 seconds.
St. Albans picked up its lone two first downs of the half before the ensuing drive petered out at the Black Eagles' 44. After that, the Red Dragons’ 12 offensive snaps the rest of the half resulted in minus-23 yards, with Clark’s fumble return, punts of 13 and 24 yards and a pair of false start penalties thrown in as well.
Dunn was having no such problems, hitting McCorkle on a 38-yard touchdown pass to open the quarter and adding a 2-yard touchdown run with 1:13 remaining until the half.
If St. Albans had any thoughts of a rally to start the second half, they evaporated quickly as the Red Dragons fumbled on the first play from scrimmage and Dunn connected with Harris on a 32-yard touchdown strike a play later to move the score to 42-0. Dunn added one more touchdown throw, an 11-yarder to McCorkle, and reserve running back DeAnthony Williams scored on a 2-yard run to complete the scoring.
The Black Eagles are the Class AAA defending champions after surviving the COVID-19 chaos of last season. While the uncertainty of games each week taught the team to appreciate every game and every win, even the ones like Friday’s, Mays said his team is also learning how to handle the grind of the high school season.
“They’re understanding that football is a grind,” Mays said. “A lot of these guys didn’t get that message last year because we practiced for five weeks, then you get to play a few games, then you take a week off ... so you get healed up quicker. Now you’re looking at a 14-game schedule, that’s what our plan is at least, and each week it gets more and more difficult because you’ve got to stay healthy.”
South Charleston’s Mondrell Dean, a key contributor offensively and defensively, was injured late in the third while attempting an extra point. The kick was blocked with a defender crashing into his leg. Mays said he believed the injury was a bruised shin and was hopeful that it wasn’t more serious. SC starting kicker Chase Edwards was injured earlier in the game, forcing Dean into kicking.