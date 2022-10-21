Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

South Charleston’s Delviccio Dyess (16) carries the ball while holding off St. Albans’ Eli Littlejohn.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

For St. Albans and South Charleston, one team would leave with its first victory of the season, and it also would mark the first win for one of their first-year head coaches.

In the end, the South Charleston and Carl Lee prevailed, defeating St. Albans and coach Willie Washington 19-17 at home on senior night Friday to improve to 1-7. The Red Dragons remain winless at 0-8.

