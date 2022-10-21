For St. Albans and South Charleston, one team would leave with its first victory of the season, and it also would mark the first win for one of their first-year head coaches.
In the end, the South Charleston and Carl Lee prevailed, defeating St. Albans and coach Willie Washington 19-17 at home on senior night Friday to improve to 1-7. The Red Dragons remain winless at 0-8.
“It was really big for us and especially the seniors, because this was their last game here,” Lee said. “So they will get to remember winning it. And the young guys showed up, played great, and see what it takes and get to enjoy it too.”
“You can say what you want about South Charleston and St. Albans, that we aren’t very good teams, but both teams wanted to win this game bad and it was a good, competitive game. They are young and we are young. I can see a good future for both teams.”
SC scored touchdowns on its first two drives to lead 13-0 but didn’t score another point until the fourth quarter. By then, St. Albans had taken a 17-13 lead on a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown by Chris Hall with 1:32 left in the third quarter.
The Black Eagles, though, finally put a drive together, marching 59 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to take a 19-17 lead with 4:27 left in the game on a 2-yard touchdown run by Aaron Clark.
They key play came on a third-and-13 from the St. Albans 25-yard line, when SC quarterback Emerson O’Dell completed a 23-yard pass to Jayden Motley. O’Dell had three turnovers on the game but came up big for the Black Eagles when they needed it.
“Me and the coaches had been talking about something we might be able to run, and we would try it in a moment when we needed it,” Lee said. “When they called it, I was like this is a tough situation and lo and behold we throw it and it ended up being a great play for us.”
St. Albans had two possessions to try and go down the field for a possible game-winning score, but the SC defense forced seven incompletions in a row and two turnovers on downs.
SC came out and scored two touchdowns on its first two drives to take a 13-0 lead in the first quarter — a 62-yard TD pass from O’Dell to Jordan Ketron, who added a 3-yard touchdown run. Eli Littlejohn scored on a 23-yard run with 25.6 seconds to play for the Red Dragons.
The second quarter had three turnovers, two by SC and one by St. Albans. Both for the Black Eagles came inside their own red zone, losing a fumble and an interception by St. Albans’ Ashton Spangler to set the Red Dragons up with great field position at their opponent’s 19- and 11-yard lines.
However, the SC defense stood tall, only allowing three points. The only points came on a Ben Blackwell 36-yard field goal for the Red Dragons with 8:26 remaining to cut the Black Eagles’ lead to 13-10 at halftime.
After their second straight turnover deep in its own territory, SC was able to secure a key interception of its own. Solomon Ferrell picked off a pass at the 1-yard line with St. Albans threatening to either kick another field goal to tie the game or take the lead.
“It was huge, the way the defense played there,” Lee said. “When they were faced with adversity, they didn’t get discouraged or caught up that the offense put them in a bad spot. They just made some big plays, holding them to just three points.”
Delviccio Dyess carried the load for SC offensively, rushing for 148 yards on 28 carries, drawing high praise from Lee. Clark also rushed for 83 yards on 11 attempts.
“It was a great performance by him,” Lee said. “I told him before the game, you have to get used to 20, 25 carries. He is too big and too athletic. I don’t think he was prepared for it but when you see it, it looks really good. It chews the clock up and it’s hard for teams to stop him.”
“This win feels amazing,” Dyess said. “It had been awhile. We had to fight for this one as hard as we could. We kept pushing and fighting and did what we needed to do to win. I’m feeling great and want to keep going moving forward.”
Littlejohn carried 13 times for 26 yards to lead the St. Albans ground game. Quarterback Eli Samples ran for 21 yards on four attempts and threw for 39 yards, but was just 1 for 12 passing against the stingy SC defense.