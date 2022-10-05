South Charleston is going through a complete rebuild after some of its best players transferred and a new coaching staff took over.
It's a work in progress for a Black Eagles team that didn't have much live playing experience before this season.
Though South Charleston (0-5) hasn't won this season, spectators at last week's game against Class AAA No. 1 Spring Valley (then No. 2) saw glimpses of what SC coach Carl Lee and staff are trying to do to get the Black Eagles back on track.
South Charleston held Spring Valley to just 17 points, and though the offense struggled, the defense -- especially the line -- played well.
Lee and the Black Eagles will try to build on that good effort at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Class AAA No. 19 Parkersburg (2-3).
Though South Charleston's defense played well and limited Spring Valley, the offense was stagnant and Lee said he needs the offense to perform.
"We really did play well against Spring Valley but we have to try to build an offense in order to win the ball game," Lee said. "To beat Parkersburg we have to score, which means we have to play offense and we have to be able to control the ball. I think that our defense will play well again. They're kind of getting into a groove."
South Charleston is also banged up after the Spring Valley game and the team that already lacked depth will be missing some starters on Friday.
"We have a number of kids out that are starters due to safety concerns," Lee said. "We'll have some even younger players starting out on our defensive side of the ball and in some key positions on our offense."
Parkersburg is reeling of late. The Big Reds won their first two games against St. Albans (52-0) and Riverside (35-28) before dropping three straight to Parkersburg South (55-7), Cabell Midland (31-10) and George Washington (42-10).
South Charleston won the last matchup between the teams in 2021 by a score of 38-21 and has won the last four games in the series. The other three wins were in 2021, 2013 and 2014.
Lee talked about what the Big Reds bring to the table.
"This is a team that's been like us," Lee said. "They've played some good teams. They put up a good fight. They have the ability to score. We can't go into this game and just assume 'Oh, they're not Cabell Midland, they're not Huntington.' No they're not. They're Parkersburg and they're a good football team and we're going to have to play.
"Defensively they're going to blitz us a bunch. They're going to keep a lot of guys in the box. What seemingly works best is forcing us to throw the ball, keeping us from running the ball. They'll see that as one of our weaker spots."
Parkersburg quarterback David Parsons has completed 61 of 111 passes for 752 yards with nine touchdowns and an interception.