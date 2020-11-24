COVID-19 cut a swath through every high school football team in West Virginia this season.
Some teams played as few as three games as health regulations shut down programs at a moment’s notice. Other teams went two or three weeks without a true practice, and several went as many as four or five weeks between games. Schedules, normally set a year in advance, changed daily, even hourly in some cases as hot spots flared up across the state.
In those respects, South Charleston was no different than anyone else. But two things in particular stood out for the unbeaten Black Eagles (6-0), the No. 2 seed in Class AAA who turned in one of the more remarkable seasons during the ongoing pandemic:
n Their county, Kanawha, was the last one in the state able to even play its opening games. The eight Kanawha County schools kicked off their respective seasons Oct. 7, a full 40 days after the season was supposed to start.
n Unlike the other three teams remaining in this weekend’s Class AAA semifinals, SC had to improve mightily just to get this far. Cabell Midland (5-0), the top playoff seed, was 13-1 last year and played in the state finals; No. 5 Bridgeport (7-1) also went 13-1 in 2019 and captured the AA title before moving up a class; and No. 3 Musselman (7-1) was 9-3, reached the quarterfinals and returned running back Blake Hartman, perhaps the odds-on favorite to win the Kennedy Award as the state’s top player.
The Black Eagles, however, were 4-7 last season, 3-7 the year before that and 4-7 in 2017. So they not only had to start from further back than this year’s other semifinalists, they had to do so with less lead-up time to make the final four. Their regular season, after the long delay, consisted of cramming five games into 24 days, often playing on Mondays and Tuesdays and practicing on Saturdays and Sundays.
“It was tough at times, I know that,’’ said SC coach Donnie Mays. “We had our moments where it was almost time to come to a vote and shut the whole thing down for us, just our situation.
“But I got them out there one day and I told them, ‘Give me one more week. If we go one more week and we don’t get a game in, I’ll go to the principal myself and tell them this is what we’re going to have to do.’ And luckily, by the grace of God, Gov. [Jim] Justice actually changed that system ... and the rest is history.’’
Trey Dunn, the team’s sophomore quarterback, recalled those moments of hopelessness and uncertainty in late September, as the Black Eagles sat out yet another weekend while many teams around the state were playing their fourth games.
“That was probably one of the lowest points through this whole thing,’’ Dunn said, “because it seemed like there were no games in sight. But within a week, things changed and it got back positive pretty quick.
“It was a tough time for sure, but we just tried to keep a positive mindset looking toward the future goals as if we were going to play, and hope that it will happen.’’
The COVID situation was unsettling enough, but another factor that could have sent SC’s season off the rails was its need for improvement. After all, the Black Eagles had lost 22 times in 33 games heading into this season, including uncharacteristic losing streaks of six and four games in that stretch.
Zeiqui Lawton, a senior defensive end and four-year starter, said the difference was that the players decided to buy into the system.
“Everyone’s together,’’ Lawton said. “Everyone’s playing as a whole this year. That’s the biggest difference from last year to this year.’’
Dunn also pointed to the team’s work ethic.
“We’re playing as a team instead of playing as individuals,’’ Dunn said, “and that’s made an impact on game nights. I think having a lot of young guys last year gave us a good foundation moving forward with the experience everybody got last year.’’
Mays simply said his team “grew up’’ while sticking together.
“That’s the most important thing,’’ Mays said. “And I’ve told this group since [Lawton’s class] were freshmen, ‘I promise you that if you stay together, at the end it’s going to be well worth it.’ And they did, and so far, so good.
“They had to grow up quickly with this — the obstacles were right there in front of them. They struggled for a couple years with being young and dealing with some really, really talented football teams in the state. Then COVID hits and we get taken away from each other. We have to come back together out of shape and get back into shape. And now all of a sudden, we have to change our practice days and our game days. So really, to us, what nerves do you have on a game day? It’s about having fun now and finishing up the season.’’