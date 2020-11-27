There’s still quite a bit of doubt as to whether Musselman will be cleared to play in Sunday’s scheduled Class AAA semifinal at No. 2 seed South Charleston, owing to Berkeley County’s high COVID-19 numbers.
However, if the No. 3 seed Applemen (7-1) do take the field for that game, there’s no doubt where they’ll turn for some offensive punch. Running back Blake Hartman, perhaps the odds-on favorite for the Kennedy Award as the state’s top player, should handle that duty.
Hartman has run roughshod over most teams the past two seasons, and he’ll be the focal point for the SC defense if Sunday’s 5 p.m. game comes off as planned. Saturday’s Department of Education 5 p.m. COVID risk-factor map determines which of the state’s counties can play sports the following week.
A 5-foot-11, 225-pound senior, Hartman averages 20 carries per game and can attack defenses from a variety of spots. He comes into the matchup with 2,170 all-purpose yards in just eight games — 1,696 yards rushing (with 30 touchdowns), 221 on kickoff returns (one TD), 178 on punt returns (two TDs) and 75 receiving. He’s also thrown a touchdown pass and has scored an even 200 points this season.
“I think the Hartman kid is as good as any running back we’ve seen all year,’’ said SC coach Donnie Mays, “and the entire offense goes through him. If you don’t stop him, you’re going to lose. That’s just how it is.’’
Hartman is bullish enough to run over would-be tacklers and fast enough to outrun them if he gets into open spaces.
“My mindset’s going to be to stop the run the whole game, stop him,’’ said Black Eagles defensive end Zeiqui Lawton. “He’s a good player.’’
Other weapons on Musselman’s offense are quarterback Caleb Hardy and shifty running back Nick Zamora. Hardy has attempted just 40 passes this season, but has completed 32. He averages nearly 100 yards of total offense per game and has accounted for six TDs. Zamora is the team’s top receiver and second-leading rusher.
Conversely, when the Applemen face the South Charleston offense, there will be no focal point. Unbeaten SC (6-0) averages better than 50 points and 500 yards of total offense with balanced run and pass options.
Sophomore quarterback Trey Dunn (1,865 yards, 23 TDs) has four top-notch receiving threats in Donavin Davis, Shyleik Kinney, Jah’den Estep and Anthony Jackson. Sophomore Mondrell Dean (393 yards, six TDs) is the leading rusher, but SC also gets contributions on the ground from Dunn, Kinney and freshman Amellio Miller.
Musselman coach Brian Thomas said the Black Eagles remind him of one of his Eastern Panhandle rivals.
“It’s a lot like Martinsburg, to be honest with you,’’ Thomas said. “We’re probably the most familiar team in the state with Martinsburg because they’re so close to us, and we’ve had a healthy rivalry with them for a lot of years.
“I’ll give you an example: One time, we played [Martinsburg] and we said, ‘Hey, we’ll take away their top three receivers and let’s force their No. 4 receiver to beat us.’ Well, their fourth-best receiver had four touchdowns against us in that game. South Charleston’s similar. You’ve got to be on your toes and be ready because every kid they have, if you miss a tackle, he can take it to the house. Teams like that are very tough to defend.’’
If Sunday’s game is held, the winner advances to the Dec. 5 AAA state finals, which have been moved to University of Charleston Stadium due to the high COVID totals in Ohio County, which had hosted the last 26 Super Six title games.
COVID-19 numbers have bedeviled Berkeley County in recent weeks, though the county did fall back into orange on Tuesday, which at least permitted the Applemen to hold limited practice sessions. For five days prior to that, Berkeley was in red (highest risk), which meant no practice at all.
“We’re trying to stay optimistic,’’ Thomas said, “trying to keep our hopes up. The hardest thing for me and for the whole program for a while now is that being red, you can’t see each other face to face. Sometimes you’re upset when you can’t play games, but honestly when you can’t even see each other, that’s one part that’s really kind of frustrating. You want to see these kids and you want to enjoy being around them and being around their friends. Hey, we just want to see each other.’’