With all the uncertainty wreaked by COVID-19 this season, there aren’t too many things you can count on week to week in West Virginia high school football. Except maybe this: South Charleston has a heck of a team.
Sophomore quarterback Trey Dunn threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score Friday night as the Black Eagles remained unbeaten with a 57-18 conquest of visiting Princeton in a Class AAA quarterfinal.
Just like they’ve done all season, the No. 2 seed Black Eagles (6-0) flashed a dynamic offense, rolling up 603 total yards with a bevy of playmakers — running back Mondrell Dean scored three TDs, one on a 42-yard interception return and freshman backup running back Amellio Miller added a pair of scoring runs.
SC now plays the winner of Sunday’s scheduled quarterfinal between No. 3 Musselman and No. 6 Spring Valley, if it in fact takes place. Spring Valley must get out of orange on Saturday’s Department of Education COVID map in order to play. The date and time of that potential semifinal game will be determined later this weekend.
“We were off for a couple weeks,’’ said SC coach Donnie Mays, “so I expected us to be sloppy at times, and we saw that, special teams especially, and doing little things that are crazy. But when you score 57 points, you’ve got to be pleased.
“The guys played really hard. I told them I’m proud of how hard they played. When things got tough, they never quit, they just kept fighting. I love this football team. I just hope to God we get this figured out and let these other teams play. No one wants it to happen the way it’s happening right now.’’
Two other AAA quarterfinal games were postponed Friday when Berkeley County turned red on the state’s daily map, shutting down athletics. Those games are tentatively set for Saturday — Bridgeport at Martinsburg and Spring Mills at Cabell Midland — if Berkeley County’s status improves on Saturday morning’s map.
Twelve of the state’s 24 first-round playoff games were not held last week, as teams advanced uncontested due to the high-risk COVID-19 status of their opponents.
South Charleston ran a whopping 70 offensive plays Friday, a school record, and piled up 264 yards on the ground and 339 in the air. Miller led the ground game with 138 yards on 11 carries and Dunn added 69 on 10 attempts.
Donavin Davis, who caught TD passes of 1 and 59 yards from Dunn, led the receivers with five catches for 106 yards but suffered a knee injury late in the game. Shyleik Kinney had four grabs for 95 yards, with a 69-yard catch and run for a touchdown on SC’s first offensive snap.
However, the Black Eagles fought their own demons much of the night — losing three fumbles in the first half, winding up with 18 penalties for 148 yards, having four extra-point kicks blocked, failing to recover a Princeton onside kick and also having a punt blocked.
Princeton (6-3), the No. 10 seed, had blanked George Washington 21-0 in its last game, but fell behind 26-6 by halftime Friday. In the first half, SC battled its own mistakes in taking a lead.
Dunn threw touchdown passes to Kinney and Davis and Dean had a pair of 1-yard scoring runs, but the Black Eagles lost three fumbles and were penalized 14 times for 108 yards before halftime.
Princeton’s lone score came on a 41-yard fumble return by Amir Powell after Elijah Padgett sacked Dunn and knocked the ball loose. In the second half, Grant Cochran threw TD passes of 15 yards to Ethan Parsons and 17 yards to Josiah Honaker.
Powell, who caught four passes for 62 yards, was assisted off the field in the second half with a leg injury that delayed the game.
Friday’s win marked the first for SC against Princeton, which was 4-0 previously against the Black Eagles in their series, with two of those victories coming when the Tigers were also members of the MSAC along with SC.