South Charleston and St. Albans entered their matchup Monday night both sitting 2-0 and looking to remain unbeaten on the season.
The Black Eagles accomplished that feat with a dominant all-around performance, especially in the first half, as SC rolled to a 56-7 home victory at home over the Red Dragons to improve to 3-0.
“[St. Albans was] undefeated and we have given three teams their first loss this season,” SC coach Donnie Mays said. “I’m proud of that and the guys. We will get back to the drawing board and get ready for Huntington on Friday night.”
SC led 35-0 at halftime with quarterback Trey Dunn throwing for 162 yards and accounting for four total touchdowns, including three passing. Shyleik Kinney scored three total TDs in the first half, with two touchdown catches.
Meanwhile, the Black Eagle defense forced four turnovers in the first half, intercepting Red Dragons quarterback Peyton Brown three times and forcing a fumble. SC outgained St. Albans 248-(-4) at halftime.
SC forced seven turnovers on the game, five interceptions and two recovered fumbles. Donavin Davis had three picks, including one for a defensive touchdown, and Kevin Tinsley and Joseph McAllister had one each.
“That was great scoring the touchdown,” Davis said. “I was having fun out there. It felt pretty good out there for me and it was a very great night defensively for us.”
The Black Eagles held St. Albans to minus-11 yards total for the game offensively on 50 plays. The Red Dragons ran the ball 28 times for minus-58 yards with several sacks and intentional grounding penalties included. Brown finished Monday night just 7 for 22 passing for 47 yards and five interceptions.
“I thought our defense outplayed our offense tonight,” Mays said. “They allowed a goose egg. We are really fast defensively, and it really helps when the ball is in the air. We pressure the quarterback and really force bad throws. We have some really good pieces out there.”
Dunn finished 12 for 18 passing for 191 yards and four touchdowns, but did throw three interceptions. Kinney scored four touchdowns on the game, two rushing and two receiving. He had 77 yards on the ground on eight carries and caught three passes for 107 yards.
“This offense is great,” Kinney said. “Trey is back there letting that thing go. We have got mad talent all over the place and anyone can touch the ball and score. It has been fun being a part of this offense.”
“We have a bunch of guys who want the football,” Mays said. “We are going to try and spread it out as much as you can, but when you only run 22 plays in the first half and score 35 points, it’s kind of hard to do that. We have a bunch of weapons but it all starts with the offensive line.”
SC jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. Kinney opened the scoring with a 22-yard TD run with 6:38 left. Davis caught a 11-yard touchdown pass from Dunn with 4:34 remaining, and Kinney caught a 84-yard TD pass from Dunn at the 1:45 mark.
The Black Eagles continued their dominance in the second quarter, scoring twice more. Dunn had a 1-yard touchdown run, and connected with Kinney again for a 9-yard TD pass with 4:15 left until halftime.
St. Albans coach Nick Watts missed the game due to the birth of his daughter earlier Monday.