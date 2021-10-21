Huntington coach Billy Seals wants his players to remember what got them this far -- where they're holding an 8-0 record and the No. 2 rating in Class AAA.
South Charleston coach Donnie Mays wants his team to forget about last week's disappointing loss at Riverside that jeopardized the Black Eagles' chances of getting a home playoff game.
Somewhere in between lies the mindset of the combatants for Friday's meeting of Mountain State Athletic Conference rivals at South Charleston High School. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The unbeaten Highlanders present an enormous defensive challenge for No. 8 South Charleston (5-2), as they allow just 7.3 points and 180 total yards per game.
"Football is all about the line of scrimmage,'' Seals said. "I don't care what league you're in, if you can move people off the line of scrimmage and play in the box and play well and, on defense, stop the run, you've got a chance to win every football game. We continually harp on that.
"Fundamentals are big -- it's still about blocking and tackling, all the things we've got to continue to work on every day in practice. I'm proud of our team's maturity we've had the last couple weeks when we felt like we were better than the football team we're playing. The kids came out with the right mindset and took control of the game early.''
SC, however, wants to avoid a hangover following last week's 22-14 setback at one-win Riverside, a team the Black Eagles had beaten 12 of the previous 13 times. SC held a 14-0 third-quarter lead, but watched it melt away in the face of an inspired Riverside rally.
"It was disappointing. The kids know that,'' said Black Eagles coach Donnie Mays. "I told them every week in this conference, you have to bring your 'A' game. You bring your C, D or F game like we did last Friday and somebody plays their perfect game, they can beat you. St. Albans proved that last year when they beat Capital for the first time in the history of their program.
"It's just a good football conference. If you let someone hang around for four quarters, they're going to have an opportunity to win at the end. We didn't do what we needed to do to take care of business last week and it was embarrassing, and we'll move forward.''
Mays isn't sure if his squad will be at full strength after missing five starters and 11 total players last week due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Among those out were senior linebacker Caiden Davis, the team's leading tackler. In addition, top running back Amellio Miller is still recovering from a high-ankle sprain that's caused him to miss the last three games.
Seals thinks the Black Eagles are still capable of moving the ball even if some of their top athletes can't go. Quarterback Trey Dunn leads the MSAC in passing with 1,677 yards and 18 touchdown tosses. Mondrell Dean, who moved from wideout to running back following Miller's injury, has gained 322 yards on the ground over the past three games.
"They're a very dangerous football team,'' Seals said. "I don't care what happened last week or the other week against Spring Valley [a 53-8 SC loss]. They've got players all over the field -- guys who can make plays and make you cover the entire field. And they have a very aggressive defense. Up to this point, we have not played anybody with their skill set. We've got a lot of respect for them, and we'll have to play well to win.''
Mays is wary of facing a Highlanders defense that is tough on passing teams. Huntington permits just 85 yards passing per game, 8.4 yards per completion and owns 15 interceptions.
"They're just very good at what they do,'' Mays said. "Their play on defense is phenomenal. They get to the ball and make you hold the ball. They will knock it loose and they pursue the ball well, and hit you hard. It's as good a team as we've seen all year. I felt like Spring Valley was one of the top teams in the conference, and I feel like Huntington is, too. Right now, they're just a little step ahead of everybody else in the conference.''