Kanawha County teams are at No. 1 in both Class AAA and Class AA in this week’s WVSSAC prep football playoff ratings.
South Charleston sits at No. 1 in Class AAA and Sissonville is No. 1 in Class AA in the ratings released Tuesday afternoon. Those ratings don’t take into consideration the Black Eagles and Indians’ games Monday night, but neither hurt themselves with those results.
The Indians blitzed Nitro for 41 first-half points on their way to a 69-26 win. Meanwhile, SC scored the first 35 points in their game against No. 7 St. Albans in a 56-7 win.
In Class AAA, Bridgeport and Cabell Midland are tied for second, while Martinsburg is No. 4 and Musselman is No. 5. Spring Valley is No. 8, while Hurricane is No. 17 and George Washington is No. 18.
In Class AA, Frankfort sits behind Sissonville at No. 2, followed by Oak Glen at No. 3, Bluefield at No. 4 and Liberty at No. 5. Poca is at No. 12 while Herbert Hoover is at No. 19.
In Class A, Midland Trail is No. 1, with Doddridge County at No. 2 and Greenbrier West at No. 3. Buffalo is tied at No. 10 with Wirt County.
Both South Charleston and Sissonville have big games this weekend. The Black Eagles visit Huntington for a Mountain State Athletic Conference tilt, while Sissonville visits Class AAA No. 11 Greenbrier East.