It’s no wonder Donnie Mays was anxious to get the season going.
His South Charleston team debuted its new FieldTurf playing surface and the long-delayed 2020 season in a big way Wednesday evening, rolling up a 47-14 victory over Capital — one of the first games of the season for Kanawha County teams due to previously high COVID-19 numbers across the county.
There were playmakers all over the field for SC — especially sophomore quarterback Trey Dunn, who threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and scored one himself, and senior cornerback Kevin Tinsley, who returned two interceptions for touchdowns on plays covering 76 and 60 yards.
“It’s been a while since we had what we think we have,’’ Mays said. “I’m really proud of the group, proud of the way the kids played. Like I told a lot of people, it’s not been easy. It’s been hard — an emotional roller coaster. We’ve been in the red and orange zones [on the state’s COVID-19 map] and all that stuff.
“I’m excited for the kids to be back five days a week next week [in the school building] and hopefully we can continue to where we get back to a little bit of normalcy and have a true playoff system.’’
Nearly 50 teams in West Virginia had played five games before Kanawha County teams were finally able to open their seasons on Wednesday. South Charleston didn’t waste any time stamping itself as a Class AAA contender. The Black Eagles burst into a 28-0 halftime lead, racked up 20 first downs in the game, punted only once and had just one turnover, a lost fumble.
Dunn, who completed 18 of 25 passes and found seven different receivers, was not intercepted and only sacked once. He also ran 7 yards for a TD and had two other first-down rushes. He connected with Anthony Jackson on a 32-yard scoring pass and Shyleik Kinney on a 14-yarder, both of them against man coverage and each receiver made a nifty contested, tumbling catch in the end zone.
“Trey understands the offense better right now than any quarterback I’ve ever had,’’ Mays said, “and that’s a big saying right there. He had a couple of errors today, but he and I can be on the same page in one word. He knows what I’m looking for ... with that said, I’m very pleased with his performance.’’
Tinsley also provided some fireworks for the home folks in the COVID-19-reduced crowd with his pick-6s in the second and fourth quarters. His first gave SC a 14-0 lead, and the second made it 47-7 and started a rolling clock for the remainder of the game.
“It’s always hard to pick out who the defensive player of the game was,’’ Mays said, “but I think he said, ‘It’s going to be me.’ Congratulations to him for working hard. We’ve kind of shuffled him around on defense a little bit to find a spot, and one day we put him at corner and he really picked up his game. I’m proud and happy for Kevin Tinsley.’’
Mondrell Dean, who led SC in rushing with 63 yards on 10 carries, added a 10-yard TD burst and Joseph McAllister had an 8-yard scoring run in the final quarter. SC’s Donavin Davis led all receivers with six catches for 77 yards.
Capital never got anything going on offense in the first half in falling behind 28-0, managing just 51 total yards and turning the ball over three times. There were shortcoming in all phases besides four turnovers — one time an SC defender swiped the ball out of a running back’s hands and nearly went for another Black Eagles defensive score, and another time the Cougars quarterback went to hand off the ball and the runner slipped and fell and the ball dropped to the ground. There was also a shanked punt of 17 yards.
“First of all, give them all the credit,’’ Capital coach Jon Carpenter said of the Black Eagles. “They looked really good. It comes down to coaching. It was a terrible job of handling the time off on my part.’’
The Cougars replaced Evan Landers, their returning starter at quarterback, with Jacqai Long in the second quarter. They combined to go 5 of 17 passing for 46 yards with three interceptions.
“We thought we had two [quarterbacks], and neither one played real well,’’ Carpenter said. “That’s where it was my fault. We couldn’t execute anything. That’s the way it goes. We’ll go back and get better and we’ll be fine. We’ve got some older guys who never played before who showed up some. There were some bright spots.’’
Capital got scoring runs from Zion Smith and Long in the second half. Backup running back Keiden Olter led the Cougars on the ground with 61 yards on six totes.