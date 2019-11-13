It’s been 21 years since South Charleston squared off in football with Parkersburg South, but that hiatus ends Friday when they tangle in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at South’s Erickson All-Sports Facility.
SC coach Donnie Mays acknowledged that it’s a different kind of first-round matchup, as his team’s last three postseason games since 2016 have all come against fellow members of the Mountain State Athletic Conference.
“No, there’s not that familiarity,’’ Mays said. “Huntington is the only team we both played this year — they beat Huntington [30-21] and we lost by two. But I know that Parkersburg South is a good football team that’s well-coached and does a nice job schematically.’’
The Patriots (9-1), the No. 4 seed in the AAA field, rely on a backfield led by quarterback and Kennedy Award candidate Brandon Penn and 195-pound running back Devin Gaines.
Penn has thrown for 1,866 yards and 22 touchdowns and run for 1,281 yards and 14 scores. Gaines has 1,161 yards and 18 TDs on the ground and 15 catches for 104 yards.
“They want to get their guy the ball,’’ Mays said of Penn. “That quarterback is something special. He reminds me of a West Virginia high school version of Kyler Murray. He’s very athletic. Defending him’s definitely going to be a task, a difficult task.
“We’ve got to play really sound defense and make sure we do what we can to control him. Their running back is a big kid who runs hard, too. I think a lot of their stuff [works] because they do a good job up front, blocking and protecting. It’s a tough matchup. It’s the reason why they’re 9-1.’’
Some coaches prefer to play a new opponent, but Mays said it was a non-factor to draw a team from another part of the state that SC hasn’t met in decades.
“It’s just good to have an extra week to practice,’’ Mays said. “That’s what I’ve been telling our kids. We’re out there [Tuesday night] and we’re practicing in 25 degrees and looking around and there are a lot of other teams that wish they had that extra week to practice. We have that opportunity and we’re just excited to be able to play.
“Once you get in the playoffs, you just want to compete and see what you can do.’’
South met four playoff teams during the regular season — Wheeling Park (8-2), Greenbrier East (7-3), Huntington (5-5) and Parkersburg (5-5). SC played eight teams that reached the postseason — Johnson Central, Kentucky (11-0), Cabell Midland (10-0), Spring Valley (9-1), George Washington (7-3), Capital (5-5), Huntington (5-5), Hurricane (4-6) and Riverside (4-6).