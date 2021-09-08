Wayne Harris knew he wanted to come up with a lasting tribute to his cousin, KJ Taylor, a football standout at Capital who was tragically shot and killed April 7 on Charleston's West Side. It didn't take Harris long to decide.
A sophomore wide receiver and defensive back at South Charleston, Harris switched his jersey number from 9 to 6 this season in honor of Taylor, who wore that number for three seasons at Capital. Harris also changed his Twitter handle to "@longlivekj6'' and said he tries to live his life according to the lessons taught him by his older cousin.
"I mean, as soon as it happened, I knew I was going to do it,'' Harris said. "Just because of how close we was. I just wanted him to live on forever, his name.
"He was my full-blood cousin, but we always called each other brother, so that was my big brother. He was older than me three years. I looked up to him -- everything he did, I wanted to be like him. He helped me with a lot of stuff. I just want to keep everything 6 -- how he did. Make it work for him.''
The tribute has gotten off to a good start for Harris and the Black Eagles, who take a 2-0 record into Friday's home game against St. Albans. Harris played offense, defense and special teams last season for SC, but never managed to score a touchdown while wearing jersey No. 9. This year, as No. 6 on the roster, it's been quite different.
In the Black Eagles' 37-28 victory at Morgantown in their season opener, Harris caught three touchdown passes as SC rallied to win. Taylor had 10 touchdown catches in a little more than two seasons with the Cougars.
South Charleston coach Donnie Mays lauds the maturity of Harris, who has taken some of the leadership role with the team despite his relative youth.
"He's got a relationship with the younger kids,'' Mays said, "and he's only a sophomore. A lot of those younger kids look up to him. He kind of stood out on the football field as an eighth grader in middle school, but he's done this on the basketball court and on the football field. All the kids at his age and even some of the older kids look up to him as a guy to take advice from.
"And when I say he's mature for his age, the thing of it is, he's seen a lot, too. And this KJ situation was one of those things.''
Taylor, 18, had moved back into the Kanawha Valley after playing his senior season of football in Chandler, Arizona. He had left Capital when it looked like there might not be high school football in West Virginia during the 2020 season due to COVID-19. In the spring, Taylor came back and enrolled at Capital and was going to play basketball and graduate with his former classmates. Then came the shooting that claimed his life.
A South Charleston man, Dekotis Elijah Thomas, who in April had a warrant issued for his arrest in connection with the shooting, was finally apprehended in Akron, Ohio, in early July.
Mays and the SC football staff weren't in daily contact with Harris at the time of the shooting, since it was off-season for the football team, but they let him know he wasn't alone in his grief.
"That was really tough on him,'' Mays said, "and I tried to explain to him that we've all dealt with something in our lives that changes things. I told him my situation when I lost my best friend when I was about his age. Just trying to let him know he's not the only one who has to go through this. We've all kind of been there at some point in different ways.''
Taylor could be a man of few words when it came to giving interviews with media members, but Harris said that was just Taylor's manner. To friends and family, he was a pleasure to be around.
"To people he didn't know,'' Harris said, "he was always like that. [With friends], he was goofy, funny, always made everybody always want to laugh.''