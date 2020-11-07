Zeiqui Lawton, South Charleston’s All-State senior defensive lineman, announced his commitment to the football program at Cincinnati on Saturday evening.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Lawton has received more than 20 Division I scholarship offers. He made the announcement on Twitter.
As a junior, he was selected to the All-State first team on the defensive line after a season in which he was charted with 69 solo tackles, including 26 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback sacks.
As both a sophomore and freshman, Lawton was chosen to the All-State second team.