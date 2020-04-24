Like most football coaches right about now, Donnie Mays doesn’t get to see his players, but it’s not “out of sight, out of mind.’’
In these days of coronavirus, with teams unable to hold regular weightlifting sessions, Mays sends his South Charleston players workout plans online, but openly wonders how many of them can follow the plans.
“We’ve reached 100 percent of our kids with body workouts,’’ Mays said this week, “but I don’t know how many of them have access to actual weights. I assume some of them do; I assume a lot of them don’t. The workouts we provide are pretty good, but it’s not the same as being in there with their teammates.’’
One player Mays doesn’t have to worry about staying sharp is Zeiqui Lawton, a three-time All-State defensive end and intriguing Division I prospect who’s finishing up his junior year in school.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Lawton is known for going above and beyond what’s required, which lends itself to his success on the field and his appeal to college recruiters.
“He does extra anytime we’re finished with practice,’’ Mays said of Lawton’s regimen. “He’ll do bag drills or come up on his free days in the off-season and spend countless hours working on footwork on his own. He’s always trying to improve and get better. I never have to tell him ‘do this’ or ‘do that’ because he understands.
“If we’re teaching new plays or have something to install, he picks up on it very quickly. He’s very sharp, very mature and understands the game of football, but he understands people and understands what it takes to get to the next level. He understands his path right now is kind of paved with scholarship offers everywhere, but he has bigger goals in mind. As long as he continues to work, the sky’s the limit because he’s an unbelievable person.’’
Lawton realizes that, because current circumstances have left players working out on their own, he must push himself.
“I’ve got a little bit of weights at home,’’ Lawton said, “and I go outside to the field and do some work on technique and getting off and stuff like that. I have a stationary bike inside for cardio. But mentally, it’s crazy. It’s hard, for sure.’’
College recruiters have had Lawton on their radar for quite some time. He’s already received more than 20 Division I scholarship offers before his senior season. Last year with the Black Eagles, Lawton came up with 69 solo tackles and 82 total stops, including 26 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback sacks.
“A lot of teams like how physical and how explosive I am,’’ Lawton said. “I like to get sacks. It’s just a good feeling, turning that corner with that quarterback sitting there, and his eyes get big and you get him. It’s a good feeling.
“But I’m focused on all of it, really, pass rushing and stopping the run.’’
Mays doesn’t think Lawton’s size will prevent him from being able to play defensive line at the collegiate level.
“I don’t think his height or weight or anything like that is an issue at all,’’ Mays said. “You look at his length, and he’s a long kid and plays bigger than what he is. He’s quick off the ball and makes sure of his hands. He goes parallel to the line of scrimmage and doesn’t turn his shoulders pursuing the ball. That’s what college coaches look at.
“Sure, his measurables are part of it, but sometimes you can measure everything but heart.’’
Lawton admits his recruitment plans have taken a detour because of COVID-19 and restrictions on travel. He’s already had to cancel unofficial trips to Oregon and Illinois, which were two of the first nine schools to offer, along with West Virginia and Marshall. On Monday, Mays fielded a call from Florida State.
“It’s been kind of hard to get out and go see schools,’’ Lawton said. “I’ll try to wait it out and see what happens, take some virtual tours.’’
Mays marvels at Lawton’s wizened ways for an 18-year-old.
“Since his freshman year, we sit and talk a lot about different schools,’’ Mays said. “He’s very mature and understands the process, and he’s got a plan. I don’t know if I can say the same for a lot of kids I’ve dealt with when it comes to recruiting. You don’t see many kids at that level he is; he’s mentally ready and focused on what he needs to do.’’
Lawton may be zeroed in on his own path, but Mays said he’s also willing to mentor the team’s younger players.
“The younger kids learn from him just to be dedicated to what you’re doing,’’ Mays said, “and trust the process. He started as a freshman, but he earned every bit of it. He passes everybody’s eyeball test, of course, but there’s the little things he can do at practice to push the other kids. That’s always big for upperclassmen, and Z’s always been that way with other kids.
“He makes everyone around him better on defense. They get excited whenever he makes a big play, and it’s contagious at that point. I look for him to have a big senior year.’’
Lawton was selected to the Class AAA All-State first team as a defensive lineman last season, and was second team his first two years at SC.