In a grueling sport like football, younger players are often physically overmatched, so their contributions as freshmen and sophomores can be limited.
And other times, players who flash promise in their early years flame out by the time they’re juniors or seniors.
South Charleston defensive end Zeiqui Lawton fits neither of those descriptions. Now a chiseled 6-foot-2, 245-pound senior specimen, Lawton impressed as a mere freshman and just kept getting better, constantly frustrating ball-carriers and setting a school record for quarterback sacks with the Black Eagles.
“He basically shut down anything ran at him,’’ said SC coach Donnie Mays. “He’s an imposing threat to other teams.’’
Because of those traits, Lawton has been selected as the Gazette-Mail’s Kanawha Valley Player of the Year, leading the 26-man All-Valley football team.
South Charleston, a Class AAA playoff semifinalist, leads the squad with five players, followed by Class AA playoff qualifiers Sissonville and Poca with three each. All 12 Kanawha Valley teams are represented on the squad, which includes players from high schools in Kanawha and Putnam counties.
Mays, SC’s eighth-year head coach who led his team to an unbeaten regular season (5-0) and the No. 2 seed in the AAA playoffs, was chosen as the Coach of the Year. St. Albans freshman quarterback Peyton Brown earned the Rookie of the Year award.
Lawton, who has committed to Cincinnati, started on South Charleston’s defensive line from his very first snap as a freshman and has remained there for 34 games, racking up 35 career sacks. This season, in six games, he’s by far the team’s top tackler with 42 solo stops, including 19 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.
“He’s been a leader on the defense,’’ Mays said, “and the kids look up to you whenever you can dominate. You’re kind of like the alpha dog, and he’s been that guy since probably his sophomore year. He’s taken on the role of a kid that liked football to a kid that loves football.
“Whenever you see it, and you know it’s genuine, you know that they care what’s going on around the program and they want to improve and get better, and that makes it a lot easier to coach because now you can focus on other people.’’
Lawton was prepared to play as a freshman because he already stood 6-2 and weighed 225 pounds. But he didn’t settle for just being a big body on the D-line.
“I feel like my freshman year, I was more of a run stopper,’’ Lawton said. “Then I developed my game more to where I’m being a balanced guy — being able to stop the run and get after the quarterback.’’
Lawton was selected to the Class AAA All-State second team as a defensive lineman in his freshman and sophomore seasons, then ascended to first-team status as a junior.
“Physically, he was ready as a freshman and a sophomore,’’ Mays said. “But he grew so much mentally after his sophomore season. He matured, and that’s really helped him a lot. He kind of continually got better every year. It wasn’t one of those things where he had a dropoff. He was gradually getting better, and I think he exceeded our expectations of him as a player.’’
Selected as quarterbacks on the All-Valley squad were South Charleston sophomore Trey Dunn and George Washington senior RT Alexander.
Despite playing only five games, Dunn ranked seventh in the state in the regular season with 20 touchdown passes, adding three in the playoffs, and has also developed into a dependable runner, averaging 6.6 yards per carry with seven TDs after averaging only 2.5 yards per carry as a freshman. He’s also thrown for 1,865 yards, averaging more than 300 yards per game and is completing 67.9 percent of his passes (106 of 156).
Alexander, the Gazette-Mail Rookie of the Year at St. Albans in 2017, wrapped up his second season at GW by throwing for 987 yards and 12 touchdowns despite GW having to break in an almost entirely new batch of receivers — the Patriots lost players who accounted for 90% of their receptions last season, 94% of their receiving yards and 28 of Alexander’s 30 touchdown tosses.
The running backs are both Class AA standouts — Ethan Payne (Poca), last year’s Kennedy Award winner as the top player in West Virginia, and Dylan Griffith (Sissonville).
Payne was limited to four regular-season games as the Dots went 6-1 and earned the No. 9 playoff seed in AA. Two of Poca’s wins came by forfeit and Payne missed another due to COVID-19 contact tracing. The Dots were also disqualified from the playoffs when Putnam County was in orange status on the state’s COVID-19 risk factor map. In those four games played, Payne ran for 781 yards and 10 touchdowns, scoring at least two TDs in each game. His lowest output of 155 rushing yards came against Cabell Midland, AAA’s No. 1 playoff seed.
Griffith finished with 1,040 rushing yards and 16 TDs in six games, adding 209 receiving yards and two scores on nine catches. He also punted and was third on the team with 44 tackles.
The offensive line features Garrett Green (Hurricane), Stevie Carpenter (Sissonville), Xavier Bausley (South Charleston), Amari Brown (Capital) and Elijah Williams (Riverside).
At the wideout spots are South Charleston’s Donavin Davis, who leads the Mountain State Athletic Conference in reception yardage (23 catches, 595 yards, 10 TDs) and Hurricane’s Chase Hager, who finished second in the MSAC in receiving (33 catches, 432 yards, seven TDs).
The offensive utility player is St. Albans’ versatile Jaimelle Claytor, who led his team in receiving (21 catches, 397 yards, four TDs), rushing (36 carries, 375 yards, four TDs) and also completed 6 of 14 passes for 65 yards. Including punt return yardage, Claytor had nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards in just six games.
Jaxson Haynes, a junior soccer standout at Sissonville, was chosen at kicker after booting 27 extra points in 28 attempts and making 5 of 6 tries on field goals, including a pair from 40 yards. He had three field goals during the Indians’ 60-47 victory at Class AAA Greenbrier East.
Manning spots on the defensive line alongside Lawton are Chris Hudson (Capital) and Drew Clendenin (Buffalo). Clendenin, like Lawton, was also a first-team pick on the D-line last year, while Hudson was part of the All-Valley offensive line a season ago.
A strong group of linebackers includes Mondrell Dean (SC), last season’s Rookie of the Year, Dillon Taylor (Poca), John Covert (Winfield), Elijah Edge (St. Albans) and Trevor Lowe (Nitro). Dean and Edge are sophomores and Lowe, who is also Nitro’s productive quarterback, is a junior.
Herbert Hoover placed two defensive backs on the All-Valley team in Devin Hatfield and Andrew Rollyson. They’re joined in the secondary by Jackson England, a four-year starter at Buffalo.
Poca junior Toby Payne was selected as the defensive utility player after lining up at both outside linebacker and strong safety this season.
GW’s Michael Hughes, who has committed to Appalachian State as a place-kicker, was chosen as the All-Valley punter for a second straight year. He averaged an even 40 yards per boot with just one touchback. Hughes was also 18 of 18 on extra points, converted field goals of 47 and 40 yards and sent 21 of his 25 kickoffs into the end zone for automatic touchbacks.
•••
Mays got the nod for the Coach of the Year award over Sissonville’s Marc Wilson, who guided his team to a 5-0 regular season and the No. 1 seed in the Class AA playoffs, and Joey Fields of Herbert Hoover, which forged a spot into the AA playoffs with a late run and knocked off No. 4 seed Liberty Harrison in the first round.
South Charleston has qualified for the AAA playoffs seven times in eight seasons under Mays, but the Black Eagles (6-0) upped the ante this year, getting their first winning record and first playoff victory since 2016. They did it with a dynamic offense that averages better than 50 points — highest ever for a program that dates back to 1926 — and a defense that allows only 15.3 points per game, the team’s best showing since 2010.
Brown took over at quarterback at St. Albans and paid immediate dividends, guiding the team to a 2-0 start, its first such start since 2007, the season in which it lost to Parkersburg in the AAA title game. The highlight was a 12-6 home victory against Capital, its first-ever win against the Cougars after 19 straight losses. In that game, Brown threw a pair of touchdown passes for SA’s only points.
For the season, Brown passed for 614 yards and five TDs and ran for 108 yards. He helped revive SA’s passing game, which more than doubled its per-game output from 2019. Three of the four losses for the Dragons came against Cabell Midland, SC and Sissonville, high playoff seeds with a combined record of 16-1. Brown edged SC freshmen Amellio Miller and Wayne Harris for the rookie honor.