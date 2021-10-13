You don’t spend 20 years of your life in one place without leaving part of your heart and soul there. Perhaps that’s the best way to describe Tim Meyer’s decision to return to the coaching staff at Herbert Hoover.
Meyer served as the Huskies’ head coach for 11 seasons (2009-19) after previously working nine seasons there as an assistant coach, but stepped away after the 2019 season to spend more time with his family. However, when second-year Hoover coach Joey Fields came calling during the last offseason, Meyer was lured back to the program at a school he loved — this time as an assistant coach.
“It’s a really special place,” Meyer said. “You won’t find kids any place else like you will up Herbert Hoover. It’s an unbelievable community and I’ll tell you, it’s a great group of kids to be around.”
Meyer was completely out of coaching during the 2020 season, and said it took some adjusting.
“I didn’t help [coach] anywhere,” Meyer said. “I enjoyed my time with my family. It was very different. Being around football for such a long time, and then all of the sudden to have all this free time. It was just a different feeling.”
Meanwhile, Fields, hired to replace Meyer, was building a coaching staff that he felt could contend for Class AA championships, and wanted as much knowledge by his side as he could muster. Thus, he gave Meyer a call to see if he’d be interested in coming back as the team’s defensive coordinator, the side of the ball that was Meyer’s specialty for 20 seasons.
“When I came in,” Fields said, “I knew I wasn’t going to be the same as Tim Meyer always was — as good a football coach as he is. I wanted to get him to come back and be part of the program. Obviously, it happened a lot faster than I anticipated. He was only out one year. But I’m glad it did happen.
“They say I recruit, and I was recruiting him to be part of our program. He’s good people, and a good football coach as well.”
Coincidence or not, Meyer’s return has come at a time when the Huskies are playing better than they have in close to 50 years. Hoover is off to a 7-0 start — its best since the 1977 team went 10-0 in the regular season — and has risen to No. 1 in the Class AA playoff ratings.
And the defense is a big reason for the Huskies’ swift start. After allowing 23.8 points per game last year, they are giving up just 5.7 per game this season.
Meyer said more went into his decision to return to Hoover than just coaching football.
“Joey called me up and he told me he had a real good coaching staff together,” Meyer said, “and asked me if I wanted to come back. I looked a lot at the guys he had with him — watching some things he had been doing. I really liked what he was doing, taking the spotlight and putting it on the kids, promoting the kids with social media and all that other-type stuff.
“They had uniform reveals, little videos online, stuff kids just love. The kids really seemed to want to be up there and wanted to participate. They’re doing a lot of stuff to make kids feel they belong, and that they’re part of something. It’s great what he’s doing. He supports every program in the school ... he had the whole team down there at the [Kanawha County Majorette and Band Festival]. It was a sight to see. It was nice seeing it turn into a family atmosphere.”
It’s uncommon for a former head coach who’s used to calling the shots at his own program to agree to come back as a subordinate, but it’s been an easy transition for Meyer.
“That’s the type person he is,” Fields said. “I can’t speak for him and his situation, why he resigned or why he’s come back, but I know it’s worked out well. Just like myself, he’s been an assistant longer than he’s been a head coach, so we understand how to do that. Tim cares about this school, his community, his program, first and foremost. He’s from here, so it becomes easy.”
Meyer said he had no qualms about being a deputy after so many years as the sheriff.
“I’ll tell you, it’s a lot nicer being on this side of the badge,” Meyer said, chuckling. “There’s a lot less stress involved with it.
“I saw how things were going with social media and everything else, and I realized this is a lot more than just coaching football. There are a lot of other things that need to be done, and I’m glad they got a guy in there who does that type of thing ... The kids do a great job and work hard — they put so much energy and effort out there on the field. They soak in everything we talk about and it’s just a great feeling being out there and being part of that.”
Likewise, Meyer said there were no issues in what schemes Hoover’s defense would use. He wasn’t necessarily going to install everything he’d run the last 20 years.
“We worked on things together,” Meyer said, “and we met together through the offseason. The whole coaching staff came in and built a defense that we felt like meshed with our kids the best. It was really kind of a group effort.”
Fields said he and his assistant coaches began preparations for the 2021 season with a vision for their defense, and so far have seen it through.
“Obviously, I had an idea of what I wanted it to be,” Fields said. “I knew we needed to get better on that side of the ball with our coaching — and [Meyer] and Chris Flanagan and Brian Young and Richard Harper have done a great job. Myself and Jeff Currie and Kevin Hatfield and Dalton Fields and Tim Barnett are on the offensive side of the ball, and we have a great staff. It’s good people, and guys who care about teaching — and teaching things other than football.”