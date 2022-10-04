Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

There are two new No. 1s in this week's Secondary School Activities Commission football playoff ratings.

Spring Valley (5-0, 13.20 rating) takes over the top spot in Class AAA, replacing Parkersburg South (5-1, 11.83), which dropped to No. 5 after losing last weekend to Bridgeport. 