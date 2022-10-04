There are two new No. 1s in this week's Secondary School Activities Commission football playoff ratings.
Spring Valley (5-0, 13.20 rating) takes over the top spot in Class AAA, replacing Parkersburg South (5-1, 11.83), which dropped to No. 5 after losing last weekend to Bridgeport.
In Class AA, Scott (6-0, 11.17) is the new No. 1. North Marion (5-1, 10.00), dropped to No. 4 after a loss to Fairmont Senior.
Williamstown (5-0, 10.00) remains atop the Class A ratings.
The top 16 in the final ratings advance to the playoffs in their respective classifications, with the top eight earning the choice of first-round home sites.
Martinsburg (5-1, 12.83) is now No. 2 in Class AAA, followed by Musselman (4-1, 12.20), Parkersburg South and Bridgeport (5-1, 11.17). Hurricane and Huntington, both 4-1, 10.80, are tied for sixth and Cabell Midland (4-1, 10.60) is No. 8.
George Washington (4-2, 9.50) moved up two spots to No. 10 after its win over Parkersburg.
Winfield maintains its top-eight status in Class AA, rising one spot to No. 5 with a 4-1 record and 9.50 rating. Herbert Hoover (3-2, 6.60) moved back into the top 16, climbing from No. 17 a week ago to No. 12 following its win last week over Chapmanville.
Several games this Friday have ranked teams squaring off, including Spring Valley at Cabell Midland, Huntington at No. 9 Woodrow Wilson No. 9, 5-1, 10.00) and No. 11 Princeton (3-1, 9.00) at Hurricane in AAA and No. 6 Logan (5-1, 8.83) at No. 1 Scott in AA.